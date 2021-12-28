The Jagger Moving Company

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants people to report their “illegal activities” and “stolen property” on their tax returns - and people have many questions.On Monday, a screenshot circulated on Twitter that seemed to show an IRS guideline that urged that people report the value of any and all property they have stolen or other illegal activities each year as income, so they can pay tax on it.And guess what - the guideline happens to be real.The IRS Publication 17, which is available on its website, has a section that addresses it.Here is what the section has to say about it,...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO