ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

The Jagger Moving Company

openculture.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re hoping to rely on our loyal readers rather than erratic ads....

www.openculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Best of Utah Moving and Storage Company serving Utah residents and businesses

(Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes. This story is sponsored by Best of Utah Moving. Best of Utah Moving and Storage Company is offering its services to the residents and business owners of Utah. With over 1,500 five-star reviews online, it is evident that making their customers happy is a top priority. "We are passionate about taking care of our customers' moving needs. We work with integrity and skill, and we offer our award-winning moving services with a smile. If you need help moving, give us a call!" says owner, Cameron Batty.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Jagger Moving Company#Venmo
Michigan Capitol Confidential

State Paid Company To Create Michigan Jobs — Or Move Them Elsewhere

In December 2019, the Michigan agency in charge of granting selective subsidies to some corporations sent an annual report to legislators about electric car battery makers getting state benefits through a program called the Michigan Economic Growth Authority. One of the firms was called A123 Systems Inc. The agency stated,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

Stimulus checks worth $1,400 being sent out this week but deadline to apply is fast approaching – how you can get cash

STIMULUS checks worth $1,400 are being sent out this week, but the deadline to apply is quickly approaching - here's how you can get some extra cash. It's been nine months since the final stimulus check was issued as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan, and Americans are still hanging onto hope for a fourth stimmy in 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Charities
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Action News Jax

INVESTIGATES: Jacksonville-area couple out thousands, claim moving broker company took their money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple is out around $3,000 after they say a south Florida based moving broker company took their money and disappeared. They say the company, US Standard Van Lines, quoted them for a move and then never arranged movers to show up on the scheduled date, forcing them to shell out even more money to move across the country.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Indy100

IRS asks people to report income from ‘illegal activities’ on tax return and people have questions

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants people to report their “illegal activities” and “stolen property” on their tax returns - and people have many questions.On Monday, a screenshot circulated on Twitter that seemed to show an IRS guideline that urged that people report the value of any and all property they have stolen or other illegal activities each year as income, so they can pay tax on it.And guess what - the guideline happens to be real.The IRS Publication 17,  which is available on its website, has a section that addresses it.Here is what the section has to say about it,...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy