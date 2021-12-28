ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Residents alert police who make arrest in another KC killing

JC Post
JC Post
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been arrested in a Kansas City killing after residents came forward to tell police of the man's possible involvement in the crime....

jcpost.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
JC Post

Kan. homeowner alerts police to home invasion burglary

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary at a Kansas home. On Monday, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of NE Michigan in Topeka on the citizen report of someone breaking into their house and gained entry into the basement, according to Lt. Shane Hilton. As officers...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas burglary suspect found hiding in utility closet

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas burglary suspect after he was found hiding in the utility closet. Just after 3:30p.m. Monday, 9fficers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of S. Eighth Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Another report of drivers pointing guns in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — For the second time in a week, law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged aggravated assault in Manhattan involving guns and drivers. Just after 7:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault near the intersection of N. 11th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Suspect smiles for mug shot after killing boyfriend with sword

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau Police said 32-year-old Brittany Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas teen in fatal pedestrian accident turns himself in

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 41-year-old Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 7a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of 21st and Fillmore for a report of a vehicle versus a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Former Schlitterbahn co-owner pleads guilty to drug charge

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The former co-owner of a Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas when a 10-year-old boy was killed on one of its rides faces sentencing in March after he pleaded guilty to a felony rug charge. Jeff Henry, 66, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to possessing methamphetamine with...
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

6 including young child in Kan. home during drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting and asking the public for help with information. Just after 3:12a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to check shots in the area of the Hunter's Glen neighborhood near 45th Street North and K-96 Highway in the city of Maize, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

North Newton police officer dies from COVID complications

HARVEY COUNTY —Brian Rousseau, a patrol officer with the North Newton Police Department, died Tuesday due to health complications from COVID-19, according to a social media report from the city. Rousseau, 46, joined the North Newton Police Department in 2018. “Brian was very dedicated to the profession. He was...
NORTH NEWTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime#Ap#Kc Mothers#Star
JC Post

Autopsy: Death of Black Kansas teen in custody was homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Black youth’s death following a physical struggle with staff at a Kansas juvenile center was a homicide, according to an autopsy report released Monday that contradicts an earlier, preliminary finding that the teenager hadn’t suffered life-threatening injuries. The report said that 17-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle Christmas night

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for multiple felony charges following a pursuit that began late Christmas night. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop near SE 4th Street and SE Golden Avenue in Shawnee County on an orange 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a license plate that did not belong on that vehicle, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

RCPD: 3 suspects stole iPhones from store in Manhattan

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of phones from a retailer in Manhattan. Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan, according to the RCPD activity report. Best Buy reported three unknown suspects stole multiple Apple...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

KBI IDs 2nd man who died in shooting outside Kan. home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office have identified the second man who was shot and killed outside a Longton, Kansas residence on Dec. 23, according to a media release from the KBI. Robert S. Stricker, 57, of Longton, and...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in rollover crash on Christmas Day

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a Christmas Day fatal accident have identified the victim as 33-year-old Esbardo Chavez-Ruiz of Wichita. Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Main and Dewey in Wichita, according to Officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Man injured, jailed after Christmas Eve fishing pole dispute

MANHATTAN—One man was injured during a reported altercation involving fishing poles on Christmas Eve in Manhattan. Just after 10:30a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Suspect who shot Kan. officers was on parole for attempted murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that injured two officers. Just after 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve, officers responded to a business in the 4800 block of South Washington regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of South Lulu, according to Officer Charley Davidson.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy