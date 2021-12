The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has reduced the size of the Slight Risk across North/Central Alabama to include locations along and north of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Alexander City, with the rest of the southern parts of Central Alabama included in a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Wednesday. The main threat continues to be from damaging thunderstorm wind gusts up to 60 mph, with a smaller threat of a brief tornado or two. Timing for this graphic will be from roughly 2 pm to around 10 pm for the north and northwestern parts of North/Central Alabama, from around 8 pm to around 6 am on Thursday morning for the southwest parts of the area to the northeast and eastern parts of Central Alabama, with no threat at this time for the south and southeastern parts of the area.

