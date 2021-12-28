Winter Weather Impacts 12/28/21
Due to the inclement weather, many Seattle Parks and Recreation programs are affected today (Tuesday, Dec 28).
PARK IMPACTS
- During snow events, our nearly 500 parks remain open, unless otherwise indicated.
- The Lost Lake Trail at Seward Park is closed until the end of next week due to the weather conditions.
- A section of the walkway at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (from SW Snoqualmie St to SW Jacobsen Road) is currently closed while staff address maintenance issues on the path.
- The Volunteer Park Conservatory is open today normal hours.
- Gate and bathroom openings may be delayed as staff navigate snowy roads. Some comfort stations may be closed due to frozen pipes.
- Athletic fields are closed for organized games but are open for non-motorized winter recreation for households and small groups.
- We encourage all visitors to use caution in our outdoor spaces. Snow and ice can cause tree branches to snap; please stay out from under trees and avoid forested parks.
SPR FACILITIES
- Community Centers and Community Center Programs are closed (except for warming shelters mentioned below)
- Pools are operating on the following schedule today:
- Meadowbrook Pool open 11am to 4pm
- Madison Pool open 11am to 3:30pm
- Ballard Pool open 11am to 3pm
- Queen Anne Pool is closed
- Medgar Evers Pool open 11am to 3pm
- Rainier Beach Pool open 11am to 3 pm
- Southwest Pool open 11am to 3pm
- Winter Break Care, Preschools, and School Age Care programs are closed
- Public Shower program is closed
- Amy Yee Tennis is open noon to 5pm today. Lessons are cancelled however reservations will be available and the phones will be answered.
GOLF COURSES:
- Golf courses and ranges are closed to golf play, except Interbay driving range is open. All courses are open for snow activities (no motorized vehicles allowed). We ask that people please avoid areas near and around greens that are marked with flags.
MORE INFO & WARMING SHELTERS:
Citywide winter weather response: Please click here for information from the City of Seattle and the Seattle Department of Transportation about the City’s Winter Weather Response.
Several Community Centers are open as warming shelters today, Tuesday, 12/28:
- International District/Chinatown Community Center: 719 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104. Hours vary daily. Wednesday and Friday: 11:00 am- 9:00 pm; Tuesday and Thursday: 10am-7pm; Saturday: 10:00 am-7:00pm
- Magnuson Park Building #406: 6344 NE 74th St, Seattle, WA 98115. Printable Park Map. Tuesday 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm; Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 9:00 am – 8:00 pm; Saturday 10am – 7pm
- Northgate Community Center: 10510 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125. Open weekdays: 9:00 am-7:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-7:00 pm
- Rainier Beach Community Center: 8825 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98118. Hours vary daily Tuesday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7:00 pm , Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 pm
Comments / 0