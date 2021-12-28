Winter Weather Impacts 12/28/21

The ORCA Recovery Card Program provides free ORCA cards to essential workers and encourages people to take transit while saving money on transportation. Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced today that the ORCA Recovery Card Program, which provides free ORCA cards to essential workers in Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square, will extend through December 31, 2022. People who received the card during the summer can continue using the same card free of charge for another year to help get them to where they need to go affordably and efficiently. The City of Seattle recognized the benefits of the ORCA Recovery Card with 91 percent of people using transit more frequently than they did before receiving their ORCA card, according to a survey conducted by the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). The program supports small business recovery by assisting employees in traveling or returning to work in some of our most vibrant neighborhoods, helps people save money on transportation and encourages them to take transit more which helps the city meet sustainability goals.

