ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: 5 killed, including gunman, in Denver area shootings

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5P3j_0dXggrNY00

Police were investigating Tuesday after a gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in the Denver area, killing four people and wounding three others, including an officer as police pursued him.

The suspect also died Monday night after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping district in the Denver suburb of Lakewood police said.

Police said they were still investigating what led to the shootings, which mostly happened in commercial areas.

“We need to dig in and find out what the motive was behind this,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference.

The shootings started shortly after 5 p.m. in central Denver along Broadway a busy street lined by shops, bars and restaurants, where two women were killed and a man was injured, Pazen said. On Tuesday, candles and flower bouquets rested in the doorway of a nearby tattoo shop.

A short time later, a man was fatally shot in another location, Pazen said. Gunshots were also fired along another busy street near Denver Health hospital, but no one was injured, he said.

Later, Denver police chased the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shootings and exchanged gunfire with the person inside, but the suspect was able to get away after “disabling” the police car, Pazen said. The suspect then fled into Lakewood, Pazen said.

Just before 6 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department received a report of shots fired at a business in Lakewood, said John Romero, a spokesman for that department.

A gunshot victim was later found and pronounced dead at the scene, Romero said.

When officers found the car suspected of being involved in the Belmar shopping area, the suspect opened fire and officers shot back. The suspect ran away and allegedly threatened someone in a business with a gun before going into a Hyatt hotel and shooting a clerk, who was taken to the hospital, Romero said. The hotel clerk’s condition was not known.

The gunman then fled on foot to a Hyatt hotel, where he is believed to have shot a clerk. He also shot and wounded a Lakewood police officer after he left the hotel, Romero said.

The wounded officer was undergoing surgery Monday night and his condition was not immediately known.

After the officer was wounded, police and the suspect exchanged fire and the suspect died, Romero said. It was not immediately clear if police officers had shot him.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Pazen said.

On Tuesday, in Lakewood’s Belmar shopping district, where shops line sidewalks in a modern version of a downtown, plywood covered some of the windows of a wood-fired pizza restaurant where workers were cleaning up inside. Investigators also were checking the aluminum window frame of a store for bullet holes. Nearby on the street, which was decorated with large, silver holiday ornaments, sat an older two-door Honda Civic with a bullet through the hood and a flat front tire.

_____

Associated Press photographer David Zalubowski contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Former Colorado officer charged with killing teen after both allegedly shot at each other

A former Colorado police officer who allegedly shot and killed a teenager following an argument over reckless driving has been charged with murder, prosecutors said Wednesday. Adam Holen, 36, was arrested this week in connection with the Nov. 24 shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Aurora. He faces charges of second-degree murder, prohibited use of a weapon, and menacing.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Romero
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting in Oak Cliff: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas early Friday morning, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of South Beckley Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male victim...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Lakewood#Crime Spree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

‘It’s Not The First Time’: Philadelphia Residents Fear For Safety After Mother Shot By Stray Gunfire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local mother caught in the crossfire and shot in the back is improving Tuesday night. She was hit by a stray bullet while on the phone on her front porch during a triple shooting in Kensington. Her neighbors are sharing their very real fears about the rising gun violence they’re living with every day. Several neighbors say they try to look out for each other knowing the danger all around them. “Like firecrackers, a lot, a lot, a lot,” one neighbor said. Neighbors, fearful to be identified on camera, describe what they heard as at least two shooters opened fire...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wsgw.com

Burton Shooter Killed By Police Identified

(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Department) Police in Genesee County have released the name of a man killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday, December 21. A resident in the area of Saginaw St. and Bristol Rd. called 9-1-1 to report a man walking around a yard with a handgun. The yard did not belong to the man, identified as 23-year-old Brendan Pinkston. Police say Pinkston climbed a fence and got into a violent confrontation with police who arrived on the scene. He then fled on foot north on Bristol Rd. and tried climbing another fence, which collapsed on top of him.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Philly

Police: Man Shot 9 Times, Killed Inside North Philadelphia Business

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is dead after a shooting inside an electronics store in North Philadelphia. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Techish on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue. Police say the unidentified victim was a customer and was likely targeted. He was shot nine times and died at Temple University Hospital. The victim was shot in the face, arm, chest, back, and groin. Police say this was not a robbery. According to police, the man was in the store to pay his phone bill when he was shot by a man wearing all black and a black ski mask after a short altercation. No one else in the store was injured. A gun was recovered but no one has been arrested. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy