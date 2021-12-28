ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

59 not out: A closer look at Joe Root’s record as England captain

By Tom White
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuiQs_0dXggoyb00

Joe Root quickly shelved talk about his future as England captain after the Ashes were lost in Melbourne but statistics suggest he may be nearing the end of the road.

An innings defeat at the MCG, handing Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, was no way to mark Root’s record-equalling 59th Test as skipper.

He insisted it would be “selfish” of him to discuss his own future but here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to his country’s longest-serving leaders.

The 50 club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8PRN_0dXggoyb00

Root joined his immediate predecessor Sir Alastair Cook on 59 Tests as England captain and is one of only five men to captain England in 50 or more Tests.

All of those have been in the last 30 years, with Michael Atherton the first to reach the landmark with 54 games between 1993 and 2001.

That record stood until surpassed by Cook in 2016, with Michael Vaughan and Andrew Strauss standing down after 51 and 50 respectively in between times while Nasser Hussain came up just short on 45.

None have matched Atherton’s eight-year reign in the years since, with Cook and Strauss serving six years apiece and Vaughan five.

Root, appointed in February 2017 although his first Test in charge was not until July of that year, is coming up to the same timeframe as his fellow Yorkshireman and after a difficult spell – made all the more onerous by coronavirus protocols and having to carry the batting line-up almost single-handedly in recent years – he may soon decide he has done his time.

Root’s record

Root’s 27 Test wins as captain are an England record, surpassing Vaughan by one, although his win percentage of 46 per cent is lower than both Vaughan and Strauss at 51 and 48 per cent respectively.

His batting average in that time is 47.47, around five runs down on his Test career average but still the highest of England’s 50 club, and his astonishing 1,708 runs at 61 in 2021 demonstrate that his batting has been able to stand up to the rigours of captaincy.

The team’s batting record under his leadership, though, shows an average of just 29.10 runs per wicket – lower even than Atherton’s wildly inconsistent team of the 1990s (29.87) and well down on the average under Cook, Vaughan and Strauss.

They have passed 400 in only eight of 86 completed innings since he took charge – they have been bowled out as many times for 120 or less, with Melbourne the sixth occasion his side have been dismissed short of 100 including a low water mark of 58 all out against New Zealand in March 2018.

Rest of the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAn6H_0dXggoyb00

Root and Cook rank joint-eighth on the all-time list for most Tests as captain, with Root set to pass India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni into seventh outright in this series assuming he plays in both remaining Tests.

Graeme Smith is the only man to pass 100, leading South Africa from 2003 to 2014 in which time they won 53 out of his 108 Tests.

Australians Allan Border (93 Tests) and Ricky Ponting (77) sandwich New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming (80) on the list, with Clive Lloyd completing the top five with 74 Tests as West Indies skipper.

Virat Kohli has led India in 67 Tests following predecessor Dhoni’s 60, with Cook and Root followed by another Australian in Steve Waugh (57) to round out the top 10.

Waugh’s 72 per cent win rate is the best of that group, followed by compatriot Ponting on 62 per cent and Kohli with 58. Smith and Lloyd came up just short of the 50 per cent mark, with Root next up ahead of Dhoni, Cook, Border and Fleming as the latter pair won just 35 per cent of their games in charge.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasser Hussain
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Joe Root
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Mcg
Person
Ricky Ponting
Person
Clive Lloyd
Person
Alastair Cook
Person
Andrew Strauss
Person
Graeme Smith
Person
Stephen Fleming
Person
Allan Border
Person
Michael Atherton
Person
Steve Waugh
Shropshire Star

Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls for Joe Root to step down as England captain

The Yorkshireman has presided over a record nine England Test defeats in a calendar year. Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes it will be time for Joe Root to step down as captain when England’s humiliating Ashes series ends. England were bowled out for 68 – their lowest total on Australian...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Should Joe Root step down as captain, can Chris Silverwood carry on... and has Jos Buttler reached his Test end? The big questions facing England after their Ashes humiliation was sealed at the MCG

History has told us that pre-Ashes optimism ahead of facing the old enemy Down Under is unwise. One series win in eight illustrates that. But surely nobody expected this?. On Tuesday, England's humiliation was complete. Bowled out for 68, Australia won the Boxing Day Test at the MCG by an innings and 14 runs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. The urn is staying firmly in Australian hands.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test
Daily Mail

Mark Ramprakash backs under-fire Joe Root as England captain as he insists 'the players around him have NOT been up to the mark'... but concedes he needs to improve tactically after devastating Ashes campaign

Joe Root's future as England captain has come under scrutiny following a torturous Ashes campaign but former batter Mark Ramprakash has backed the Yorkshireman to carry on in the role. An abject batting performance saw England skittled for 68 in Melbourne to lose the third Test, and with it their...
SPORTS
The Independent

England return to nets as work begins to save face in Ashes series

Ten England players returned to the MCG nets on what should have been day four of the Boxing Day Test, as work began on averting an Ashes whitewash that takes captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood down with it.A resounding defeat on the third morning in Melbourne saw English hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket and left Australia to fill their unexpectedly free afternoon to hold an impromptu party on the outfield.England retreated to the dressing room to commiserate and await the latest round of Covid-19 testing – the squad have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed

A home buyer would face paying around £28.9 million on average to live in the most expensive street in England and Wales analysis has found.Nestled by the River Thames Tite Street in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London was identified by Halifax as the UK’s most expensive street.Second on the list was Phillimore Gardens, with average house prices on the prestigious street near Holland Park put at nearly £25.2 million.Average prices are based on transactions between 2016 and 2021, using Land Registry figures.The research found Benar Headland in Pwllheli was Wales’s most expensive street with an...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
The Independent

England with a foothold as James Anderson leads bowlers following Covid scare

James Anderson led the way as England’s bowlers brushed off the chaos of a Covid scare to give England a foothold on day two of the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Australia’s tea score of 200 for six was still enough for a lead of 15 but that was down to desperate batting in the first innings – a debacle the seamers were busily trying to make amends for with five wickets in two sessions.Anderson showed off his class, stemming the flow of runs and dismissing Steve Smith and Marcus Harris to record figures of three for 24 from 19 overs, with...
SPORTS
The Independent

England lose Ashes 3-0 after falling to defeat on third day in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket.A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.The final margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level given they had restricted the hosts to a modest 267.Veteran seamer Scott Boland, who was seventh choice just a few...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

England fight back with key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith

England grabbed the key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to give themselves a fighting chance in the third Ashes Test on Monday, on a day overshadowed by four positive Covid cases within their camp. Coronavirus impacted the second Test at Adelaide with Australian captain Pat Cummins ruled out just before the start for being in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case. 
SPORTS
The Independent

England given all-clear to resume third Ashes Test after Covid scare

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a number of positive Covid-19 test results arising in the tourists’ camp.England players and coaching staff all tested negative after an initial positive result by a “family group” member on Sunday, and as such they were given the all-clear to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.A small number of coaching staff and two players outside the starting XI are understood to have remained at the team hotel as a precaution, while the number of positive test results among the...
HEALTH
AFP

Australia retain Ashes after crushing humiliated England

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two matches still to play. England headed to Melbourne knowing they must win to keep the five-Test series alive after heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders.
SPORTS
The Independent

More than 400 pubs vanish in England and Wales in 2021

More than 400 pubs have disappeared from communities in England and Wales as the number calling last orders flatlined despite the toll of the pandemic.New analysis has revealed the number of pubs across England and Wales in 2021 was largely unchanged from last year.Analysis of official Government data by real estate adviser Altus Group has shown the number of pubs liable for property taxes, for business rates, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell by 444 to 40,173 in December, compared with 40,617 a year earlier.The figure means roughly 37 pubs have been demolished or converted for other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

403K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy