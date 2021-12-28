Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Ten Best New Adult Animated Comedies Of 2021

As the Twilight ravages New York, Chase and the members of gen:LOCK face a fatal decision that could finally seal humanity’s fate. We’ve finally reached the end of Gen: Lock’s sophomore season, and just like before, it’s looking to end it off with a high-stakes showdown. The journey towards the finale has been an interesting one for me, with plenty of twists and turns that got me invested in the season despite its flaws. Now, we see that that journey is coming to a close, with Chase and his team making their final stand against the Union’s secret weapon. No, I’m not talking about vampires and werewolves. I’m talking about the nanotech cloud that’s eating people alive. Seriously, they have got to change that name.

