TV Series

Bubbleblabber’s Definitive Ten Best New Adult Animated Comedies Of 2021

bubbleblabber.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pole works well when it focuses less on the comedy (the comedic dialogue needs a lot of help here) and more on the dramatic flair that certainly shows more...

www.bubbleblabber.com

Collider

3 Of Anime's Best Christmas Episodes that Capture All of the Christmas Feelings

Holiday episodes are a staple of all sorts of genres, and anime is no exception. Holidays can bring out all sorts of emotions in us, after all - from existential loneliness to deep bonding, a holiday episode can be a catalyst for drawing out the most intense parts of a character's arc or light a fire under a brewing conflict, for better or worse. Christmas - or more accurately, Christmas Eve - episodes are some of the most ubiquitous of anime holiday stories, and it's safe to say there are plenty of good ones out there, so let's look at a few of the best ones.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

Netflix Reveals January 2022 Adult Animation Premieres

Netflix has revealed it’s January 2022 schedule for adult animation, and while it’s pretty light, it’s still very potent. The follow up to the critically-acclaimed DOTA: Dragon’s Book is on the way and the highly-anticipated The House all look like early leads for the network to take several end-of-year awards. Clips, synopses, and more down below.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

The 20 Best '90s Romantic Comedies Ranked

Maybe there's a certain amount of recency bias at play, but the 1990s feel like a modern golden age for romantic comedies. You have icons of the genre being paid more than ever before to keep churning out delightful little films throughout the entire decade. It almost doesn't matter if the stories are original or thought-provoking, because the stars are so charming that you simply won't care if you're being challenged intellectually.
MOVIES
#Comedy#Christmas#Hbo
bubbleblabber.com

Apple’s Emmy Award-winning hit comedy “Ted Lasso” Adds Joy to the Season with Animated Holiday Short

On the heels of Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” being named an AFI Television Program of the Year and honored with multiple Critics Choice nominations, including Best Comedy Series, the team that brought kindness back delivers an early present with the debut of a surprise stop motion short featuring the voice talents of the beloved ensemble cast as they help Ted search for a lost item that ultimately leads him to realize the meaning of the holiday season. Available to watch now on Apple TV+, the holiday short stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

The Witcher: Blood Origin releases teaser trailer - and there's a new star you'll definitely recognise

A brand new teaser trailer for Netflix's The Witcher spin-off series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, has arrived and you'll definitely recognise one of its stars. The upcoming fantasy series, which serves as a prequel to the original, is set in an elven world 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and stars Nathaniel Curtis, who viewers will recognise for playing Ash Mukherjee in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama It's a Sin.
TV SERIES
Vanity Fair

All the Best TV Villains Are in Comedies

With all due respect to television drama’s greatest villains, it’s in comedy where the bad guys sometimes have way more power. After all, one of the truest tests of a comedy may be how much we empathize with the villain or nemesis over the lead character—especially when it comes to one of the most categorically irritating characters on TV this year.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

A24’s Hazbin Hotel Will Not Feature OG Pilot Cast

A24 is developing the television adaptation of popular Youtube pilot Hazbin Hotel, however it seems as though a number of the original cast that was featured in the pilot episode posted to Youtube will NOT be returning in the upcoming series which could be getting a major announcement soon. In...
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Dungeon of Black Company “GoOd Day,goodbye”

Belza strikes back against Kinji by gathering evidence to report Kinji to the authorities. Kinji is placed under arrest for numerous serious charges, some of which are actually true. Our Take. Damn, in nearly every episode, Kinji somehow finds himself in trouble and the finale is no exception as the...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Gen:Lock “Touch What’s in Front of You”

As the Twilight ravages New York, Chase and the members of gen:LOCK face a fatal decision that could finally seal humanity’s fate. We’ve finally reached the end of Gen: Lock’s sophomore season, and just like before, it’s looking to end it off with a high-stakes showdown. The journey towards the finale has been an interesting one for me, with plenty of twists and turns that got me invested in the season despite its flaws. Now, we see that that journey is coming to a close, with Chase and his team making their final stand against the Union’s secret weapon. No, I’m not talking about vampires and werewolves. I’m talking about the nanotech cloud that’s eating people alive. Seriously, they have got to change that name.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The Best Adult Animation Of 2021

"It's not enough to give people what they need to survive, you have to give them what they need to live." This quote from Netflix's "League of Legends" spin-off "Arcane" resonated particularly strongly in 2021. With the Covid-19 crisis still ongoing and the effects of rampant wealth inequality becoming more evident than ever, generations of adults — and a number of impending adults — are realizing that they deserve better than the bureaucratic systems they're saddled with.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Stay Close’ Creator Harlan Coben: “The Worst Adaptations Are Slavishly Devoted To The Original Text”; Novelist Talks Post-Netflix Plans

“The worst TV adaptations are slavishly devoted to the [original] text,” according to The Stranger creator Harlan Coben, who said he “hopes to continue” working with Netflix as his five-year deal draws to a close. Coben was speaking in a Q&A for his latest Netflix project, Red Production Company’s Stay Close starring Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage and James Nesbitt, which is set to drop on December 31. The U.S. novelist-turned-screenwriter’s unique five-year deal with the streamer sees him mostly adapt his own novels for shows around Europe and he explained he had no issue with relocating Stay Close from Atlantic City to the British seaside...
TV SERIES
CNET

Why you need to watch the most absorbing sci-fi film on Netflix right now

There are escapist sci-fi movies that transport us to a world of spine-tingling aliens and visceral space travel. Then there are subtle dystopian films that shine their brightest after the credits roll, ensuring your return to reality isn't without a fresh, existential perspective. I know you know about Black Mirror's...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES

