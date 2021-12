All of my life I wanted to be a gearhead. Drum machines, synthesizers, keyboards with pitch wheels were my vice. I was that kid that would go to Guitar Center and piss off the sales dudes because I would “try” everything in the store without having the money to buy any of it or even a pair of guitar strings. As an adult I doomscroll Instagram for all the videos showing off #gearporn and studios that look like spaceships.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO