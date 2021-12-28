Facebook CEO snags even more property in Hawaii

Mark Zuckerberg has just purchased 110 acres on Kauai, one of Hawaii 's islands, according to reporting by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser .

The social media giant's CEO already owns 700 acres that he bought in 2014 for nearly $100 million and 600 acres purchased this past April for $53 million, the outlet reported.

Zuckerberg has been adding acres to the property he shares with his wife, Priscilla Chan, called the Ko'olau Ranch, on Kauai's north shore.

This most recent acquisition, land from a former sugar plantation and includes a large portion of the Ka Loko Reservoir, went for $17 million.

The reservoir was the site of a deadly disaster in 2006, when the dam broke, releasing 400 million gallons of water and killing seven people, the paper reported.

The owner at the time, Jimmy Pflueger, was charged for the tragedy and served seven months in jail in 2014. He died in 2017 at the age of 91, according to the paper.

"Mark and Priscilla continue to make their home at Koolau Ranch. They are committed to preserving the land at Pilaa's beauty and rural character and the agricultural dedication has been extended as part of their efforts to prevent future development," said Ben LaBolt, the Chan-Zuckerberg family's spokesperson in a statement to the paper.

But Zuckerberg's presence hasn’t been welcomed warmly by all the island's residents, some of whom say that the sprawling property has disrupted the public’s access to views and beaches, the paper reported.

The CEO also was criticized for using a controversial method in 2016 to gain more land within his property, the paper reported, by suing the owners. He eventually apologized and removed the suits.

The two have also created charitable endeavors on the island to promote education and other initiatives, the paper reported.

"Mark and Priscilla have worked closely with a number of community partners to operate a working ranch, promote conservation, produce sustainable agriculture and protect wildlife and look forward to expanding their efforts to include this additional property," the statement continued, as reported by the paper.