ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here's What Arizona Is Worst At

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121eSX_0dXgeWxz00
Photo: Getty Images

We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and the same goes for each of the states. Some states excel in areas that other states struggle in.

It's Rosy determined what each state is worst at. The website states, "These categories run the gamut, from worst place to enjoy happy hour to worst place to be a working mom. These issues often stem from the culture, demographic, and values of the state, meaning the state's "worst in" category offers it a chance to reflect on what it needs to work on ."

According to the website, Arizona is the worst at public schools . The website explains:

"According to a study conducted by personal finance website WalletHub , Arizona is the worst state in which to be a teacher. The state has extremely low public-school spending per student, low teacher salaries, and a high pupil-to-teacher ratio. Because of that, there is a high teacher turnover rate, which further minimizes the effectiveness of Arizona's public schools. Arizona falls No. 49 on the list for the worst school systems in the U.S.
In contrast, the best states for teachers include North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, New Jersey, and Connecticut."

Click here to check out what each state is worst at.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Raise a Family

Adults consider many factors when they consider the best place to raise a family. Some involve education or recreational facilities. Still others consider crime and other matters of safety or climate. Whether relatives are close by is another factor considered. This cuts two ways, however. Not everyone has a good relationship with parents, siblings, and […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From Texas Are Moving to the Most

Texans have long had a reputation for taking pride in their state’s size and its notable place in U.S. history. A few weeks after declaring independence from Mexico in 1836, the state’s forces defeated Mexican troops, and Texas existed as an independent republic until it was admitted to the Union as a state nearly a […]
TEXAS STATE
247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
North Dakota State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallethub
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Life Expectancy in West Virginia Compares to the Nation

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
FOX4 News Kansas City

People moving from Missouri are headed to these states

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
778
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy