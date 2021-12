The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they have placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It is unknown if Wentz tested positive for the coronavirus or is a close contact. Wentz is unvaccinated, so he would have been forced to stay away from team facilities for 10 days under the NFL's previous COVID protocols. The league adopted new protocols later Tuesday, however, reducing mandated quarantines to five days for asymptomatic players. That leaves the door open for Wentz to return ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO