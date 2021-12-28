Here's What Utah Is Worst At

Photo: Getty Images

We all have our strengths and weaknesses, and the same goes for each of the states. Some states excel in areas that other states struggle in.

It's Rosy determined what each state is worst at. The website states, "These categories run the gamut, from worst place to enjoy happy hour to worst place to be a working mom. These issues often stem from the culture, demographic, and values of the state, meaning the state's "worst in" category offers it a chance to reflect on what it needs to work on ."

According to the website, Utah is the worst at skin cancer . The website explains:

"There's a lot of fair skin in Utah, and that unfortunately translates to a high rate of skin cancer ."

Some other states' biggest weaknesses included trivial things like fast food, having no major sports teams, and even walking. Other states struggled with health-related things such as smoking, excessive drinking, binge drinking, and long emergency room wait times. Some states struggle with issues such as the gender pay gap, female representation, teacher salaries, and homelessness.

