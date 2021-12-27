Montana Producers Prepare for Recreational Marijuana Jan. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Saturday, Jan. 1, Philadelphia will implement a new ordinance that prohibits most employers from requiring a marijuana drug test. As money editor Jon Delano explains, it’s the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana use, including Pennsylvania. Nineteen states and the District have legalized recreational marijuana, but not Pennsylvania. Whether you use cannabis recreationally or medically, it will show up in a drug test – and that’s why Philadelphia acted. Since the so-called war on drugs back in the 1980s, many employers have required both their employees and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO