ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Poway synagogue shooter gets second life sentence in San Diego federal court

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfoH9_0dXgcYwh00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A young man who carried out a hate-motivated shooting at the Chabad of Poway that killed one woman and injured three other people was sentenced by a San Diego federal judge Tuesday to life in prison, plus 30 years.

John Timothy Earnest, 22, pleaded guilty in parallel state and federal prosecutions to charges in connection with the April 27, 2019, shooting, as well as the arson of the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque in Escondido about a month prior to the shooting.

Earnest was also sentenced earlier this year to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the state's case against him following his pleas to murder, attempted murder and arson counts, sparing him a potential death sentence. He later pleaded guilty in the federal case to 113 federal
counts related to hate crimes, civil rights and weapons violations.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia opted to run Earnest's federal life sentence consecutively with the state sentence. Battaglia referenced government sentencing documents indicating that a consecutive sentence would be "merely symbolic," but said, "However, symbols are important. We have several. We have our flag. We have our government seal. ...Hate is something that has to be addressed and must be held up as an example to all that it will not be tolerated."

Prosecutors said 54 people were inside the synagogue when Earnest opened fire on the last day of Passover.

Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, was shot in the synagogue's lobby and died of her injuries. The congregation's rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, lost a finger, while two others — Almog Peretz and his then-8-year-old niece, Noya Dahan — were also injured.

Earnest was chased out of the synagogue by several congregants, then escaped in his car. He drove a short distance away and called 911, confessing that he had “just shot up a synagogue.”

In an online open letter posted shortly before the shooting, Earnest espoused flagrant anti-Semitic sentiments, a need to protect the “European race,” and wrote, “I can only kill so many Jews” and “I only wish I killed more.”

In the arson incident, seven missionaries were asleep inside the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque at the time, but were able to extinguish the flames and escape injury. Graffiti left outside the mosque paid tribute to a white supremacist who shot and killed more than 50 people in New Zealand earlier that month.

In court papers, Earnest's defense attorneys requested that he be housed in California, so that the former Rancho Penasquitos resident can be more easily visited by his family, which his attorneys said “can ultimately help him continue the path of reconciliation and redemption.”

Earnest's attorneys wrote that he is remorseful and has “condemned his own actions in this case.”

The defense sentencing memorandum states that Earnest was “on course to lead a productive, meaningful, and law-abiding life” prior to “his rapid online radicalization.”

The document states, “The online world that John Earnest looked to for these self-identifying answers ultimately consumed him, leading to this tragic end.”

Battaglia said he would recommend that Earnest be housed in a federal facility, but noted it would be up to the Bureau of Prisons as to whether it would accept housing him.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SFGate

California man gets second life term for synagogue attack

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 22-year-old white supremacist was sentenced Tuesday to life in federal prison for killing a woman and injuring three others in a shooting at a Southern California synagogue in 2019, adding to the life term he received three months earlier in state court. John T....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Poway, CA
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Poway, CA
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

John T. Earnest Sentenced to Life Plus 30 years in Prison for Federal Hate Crimes Related to 2019 Poway Synagogue Shooting and Attempted Mosque Arson

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 28, 2021. SAN DIEGO – John T. Earnest, a Rancho Penasquitos man who entered the Chabad of Poway on April 27, 2019, opened fire and killed one woman, injured three others, and attempted to kill 50 others, was sentenced in federal court today to life plus 30 years in prison for his crimes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Hate Crime#Synagogue#Chabad#Rabbi
wxxv25.com

Man gets life sentence for drug trafficking

A California man is sentenced to life in prison for trafficking drugs on the Gulf Coast for years, according to an investigation by state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies. The case involving 44-year-old Sharard Collier spanned two Coast counties and began in July 2019 with the seizure of 12...
PASCAGOULA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
krcrtv.com

California man gets prison for threats over 2020 election

A California man has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening harm in text messages sent during the attack on the U.S. Capitol to a New York-based family member of a journalist. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says 36-year-old Robert Lemke was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Accused Serial Rapist Left Victim in a Ditch for Days With Broken Leg, Police Say

A California man has been charged with 14 felonies—including four counts of attempted murder—after he allegedly sexually assaulted six different women between September 2020 and August this year, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, of Coachella Valley, allegedly knocked three women unconscious and hit two others with his pickup truck. For one of the women hit by the truck, he allegedly left her in a ditch for days with a broken leg before she was rescued. Some of his other charges include rape, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Gun possession charge for man wounded in shooting that killed girlfriend celebrating birthday at Queens club

A man wounded in a shooting outside a Queens nightclub that killed his girlfriend, an off-duty NYPD school safety agent celebrating her birthday, has been arrested for firing his own weapon during the clash, authorities said Monday. DaShawn Parker, 27, was arraigned Friday on gun possession charges and ordered held without bail on Rikers Island. Parker was caught on video exchanging shots with ...
QUEENS, NY
Times of San Diego

Former San Diego Sailor Sentenced for Exporting Military Equipment to China

A former U.S. Navy sailor was sentenced Tuesday to 30 months in prison for illegally exporting military equipment to China for profit. Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, 37, and her husband, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, 38, both of San Diego, pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges for selling equipment the couple obtained through Ivy Wang’s position as a Navy logistics specialist, according to prosecutors.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy