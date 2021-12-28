Westchester DA won't prosecute Cuomo over claims he forcibly kissed 2 women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it will not prosecute former Gov. Andrew Cuomo over allegations that he kissed two women, including a state trooper, without their consent.

While District Attorney Miriam Rocah said that her office “found credible evidence” that both allegations did occur, and that Cuomo’s conduct was “concerning,” criminal charges cannot be pursued due to statutory requirements.

“We continue to recognize the bravery of the women and witnesses who have cooperated with law enforcement and we remain committed to supporting them and all survivors,” DA Rocah said in a statement. “As in all cases of alleged misconduct, my Office will investigate such claims irrespective of the position or status of the accusers or the accused.”

The news from DA Rocah came days after the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office also refused to prosecute the former governor on claims he harassed the same female trooper at Belmont Park in 2019.

According to the first allegation, the state trooper was assigned to Cuomo’s security details and was on duty at his home in Mount Kisco on an unknown date when she asked him if he needed anything. The then-governor allegedly responded, asking if he could kiss her.

The trooper was reportedly worried about ramifications if she denied Cuomo, and said “sure.” Cuomo then proceeded to kiss her on the cheek and according to New York Attorney General Letitia James “said something to the effect of, ‘oh, I'm not supposed to do that’ or ‘unless that's against the rules.’”

In the second allegation, a second unidentified woman claims she attended an event with Cuomo at White Plains High School and while there, the former governor grabbed her arm, pulled her towards him and kissed her on the cheek without seeking permission.

The allegations were two of the many that AG James reported on during her investigation into multiple sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

Cuomo resigned in August after James’ office published the report, which said there were multiple credible instances that the then-governor sexually harassed multiple women and violated state and federal laws.

Despite his resignation, Cuomo has continued to deny any wrongdoing and is adamant that he never touched anyone inappropriately.

While both the Nassau DA and Westchester DA decided not to prosecute the former governor, the U.S. Department of Justice is still investigating the allegations and other state district attorneys are also investigating claims in their jurisdictions.