Local cops adopt 5 puppies abandoned in a bag on Christmas [PHOTOS]

What started as certain tragedy for five puppies that were abandoned inside a bag turned into a Christmas miracle with each finding their "fur-ever" homes.

The incident started with a call to Tulsa police after someone left a zipped duffel bag on the counter of a QuikTrip store with five newborn puppies inside.

"Mingo Valley Division - Edward Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene," the department said in a statement.

Police said the officers were so "overwhelmed with Christmas feelings" when they laid eyes on the cute pups, that four of the officers immediately adopted four of the puppies. The fifth pup went home with the QuikTrip employee.

🐶 Abandoned Christmas Puppies 🐶 Last night someone left 5 puppies in a zipped duffel bag on the counter at QT. Mingo... Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Sunday, December 26, 2021

While the situation had a happy ending, police did have a word of caution for the public.

"If you're looking for a pet, please adopt don't shop, there are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets," police said.

It's not clear if police are investigating to determine who dumped the puppies.