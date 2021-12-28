ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Holsonback: Peas with black eyes

By Email
Sand Mountain Reporter
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an opinion column. I remember a long time ago when my children were very young, I was up early on January 1st to get an early start on the customary food for the day. Like many other southern cooks, I had decided it was time I started preparing the...

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Ask Miss Pearl

A friend of mine recently had an estate sale since she is moving and downsizing. I couldn’t help but notice that several things I have given her over the years were included in the sale. My feelings may have been a little hurt. Let’s be reasonable — would you...
NEWNAN, GA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

A guide to black-eyed peas, those lucky little legumes

If search results are any indication, the first thing to pop into your head when you think of black-eyed peas might be the musical group. Though I enjoy their songs (it's hard to resist the impulse to dance when "My Humps" starts playing), I'm here to talk about the legume.
FOOD & DRINKS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

No-Mess Finger Painting for Toddlers…Yes, No Mess!

This No-Mess Finger Painting idea is genius for younger children who want to get their hands into a project, but you don’t want to have a huge mess. To be honest, kids of all ages will enjoy finger painting too!. No-Mess Finger Painting Idea. Finger painting is a great...
KIDS
skinnytaste.com

Black-Eyed Peas with Leftover Ham, Collard Greens and Cabbage

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. Black-Eyed Peas with Leftover Ham, Collard Greens & Cabbage is a great stew to ring in the new year!!. This easy black-eye pea recipe that uses canned beans is a great way to use leftover ham. The ham bone gives this dish, which is somewhere between a stew and a soup, so much flavor. Whenever we eat ham for the holidays, I always freeze the bone and some ham for future recipes. This delicious black-eyed pea soup puts those leftovers to good use. If you need more ways to use leftover ham bones, check out my Slow Cooked Black-Eyed Peas with Ham, Leftover Ham Bone Soup with Potatoes and Cabbage, and Pressure Cooker Split Pea Soup with Ham.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Eyes
Food52

Two New Ways to Eat Your Collards & Black-Eyed Peas for the New Year

New Year’s Eve gets all the attention—Champagne and pigs in a blanket, sparklers and velvet dresses—but growing up in Alabama, it was New Year’s Day that I looked forward to the most. In my family, New Year’s Day meant a giant feast, one that was different from our Christmas celebrations just a week before. And no matter what, we’d have the holy trinity of Southern New Year foods on the table: black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Dad Cooks Dinner

Instant Pot Beef and Black-Eyed Pea Stew

Instant Pot Beef and Black-Eyed Pea Stew. Beef and bean stew in the pressure cooker, with dried beans that don’t need any soaking. I loved the pork and black-eyed pea chili I made last month, so I had to try black-eyed peas in a beef stew. The results were fantastic, and I couldn’t wait to share them…except then the Thanksgiving Turkey rush started, so I had to hold the recipe. But, better late than never, here it is.
RECIPES
WWLP 22News

Traditional New Year’s recipe: Black Eyed Peas

(Mass Appeal) – Food can be very symbolic and is often a part of many traditions. Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat is here now to share a New Year’s recipe that is rich in American History. Ingredients:. 1 pound dried black-eyed peas. a small amount of extra...
RECIPES
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy