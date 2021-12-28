How to achieve better sleep in 2022 | Morning in America

From your mattress to how much coffee you chugged during the day to your bedroom’s mood lighting, there are so. many. things. that can affect our quality of sleep, and that includes the food that we eat, too. Thankfully, this year we learned a ton about eating for better sleep from our go-to RDs and sleep experts to help us step up our game in 2022. This includes the optimal times to eat without messing with your sleep cycle and what healthy, melatonin-rich snack one RD recommends keeping stashed on your nightstand for pre-bedtime snacking.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO