Health

How to achieve better sleep in 2022 | Morning in America

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToo much work, too much stress, and not enough...

Well+Good

4 Things Experts Taught Us About Eating for Better Sleep in 2021

From your mattress to how much coffee you chugged during the day to your bedroom’s mood lighting, there are so. many. things. that can affect our quality of sleep, and that includes the food that we eat, too. Thankfully, this year we learned a ton about eating for better sleep from our go-to RDs and sleep experts to help us step up our game in 2022. This includes the optimal times to eat without messing with your sleep cycle and what healthy, melatonin-rich snack one RD recommends keeping stashed on your nightstand for pre-bedtime snacking.
LIFESTYLE
Seattle Times

How to choose the best sleeping position, and why it matters

Several months ago, Mark Keam started to notice a sharp pain in his neck that radiated down his left arm, accompanied by an “electric shock” sensation and constant tingling. “While I was sleeping, every time I would turn one way, I would feel that really sharp pain even...
LIFESTYLE
T3.com

Best sleep tech for 2022: 6 gadgets for better bedtimes

Getting forty winks isn’t as easy as it once was. According to the British Sleep Society, almost three-quarters of us have experienced a change in sleeping habits since the pandemic began. And there have been similar reports around the world over the last two years. There’s even a name for it: ‘covidsomnia’.
ELECTRONICS
mibluesperspectives.com

How to Get More Sleep in 2022

We tend to normalize ignoring our needs; whether it’s skipping lunch to fit in an extra assignment at work or pulling out our phone late at night to respond to emails. But often these small actions can lead to a bad night’s sleep – which leaves you feeling depleted the next day.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Best sleep headphones in 2022: Enjoy better rest

For many adults, getting a restful eight hours of sleep can prove to be more difficult than anything else in their lives. This goes double for caffeine addicts, who are stuck in the vicious cycle of coffee-induced sleep depravity. If you’ve tried everything from counting sheep to wearing a sleep mask and earplug combination, you might want to try out a pair of sleep headphones.
ELECTRONICS
purewow.com

How to Go to Sleep Earlier (Even Though Netflix Is Calling Your Name)

In a perfect world, we would all wake up every day fully rested and ready to tackle whatever life throws at us. In reality, though, many of us wake up tired and groggy and generally unrested. (Womp womp.) The issue might be how late we’re going to sleep, which is why we checked in with Dr. Peter Polos, MD, sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number, for his tips on how to hit the hay earlier. Here’s what he told us.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
