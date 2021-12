INDIANAPOLIS – It was only a matter of time, and that time is now. In the span of six days, the Indianapolis Colts have seen 20% of their active roster – 12 of 53 players, plus two more on the practice squad – placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, presumably with positive tests. The team had been virus-free during the regular season until center Ryan Kelly (Dec. 4) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (Dec. 13) were placed on the COVID-19 list.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO