Suspect Allowed To Pull Gun By Rookie Cop – LEO Round Table

Today we discuss Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission (SLECAC) wanting a change after District Attorney David Lozier gave approval to Pennsylvania State Police troopers to fatally shoot an armed suspect during a standoff.

Also, we discuss a jury convicting former Brooklyn Center (Minnesota) police officer Kimberly Potter of manslaughter counts for the death of Daunte Wright.

We also watch the video and discuss Oklahoma City Police Officer Andrew Ash allowing suspect, Antwon Hill, to pull his gun on him, with Ash replying with verbal begging. (18:30)

Finally, we discuss a video showing Maine State Police Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying elderly man, Bernard Perry, to safety from a snowstorm.

