ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pulisic, Aubameyang, Pogba among players who need a January move

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome need to play, while others are...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea confirm Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery

Chelsea have confirmed Ben Chilwell needs knee ligament surgery, leaving the England international likely to miss the rest of the season.The 25-year-old damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on November 23.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star will now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.“After a knee injury in the match against Juventus the Chelsea medical department, in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulisic
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp tears into his Liverpool stars and brands them 'not good enough' after a dismal 1-0 defeat away to Leicester, as he admits 'it's a big gap to City' as their title hopes suffer a major blow

Jurgen Klopp tore into his Liverpool flops after the shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester that put a big dent in their title hopes. The Reds will fall nine points behind Manchester City – who beat Leicester 6-3 on Boxing Day – if the champions win at Brentford on Wednesday, after somehow losing to a Foxes side without six defenders, and who had kept only two clean sheets in the league all season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Brighton on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea look to pick up another three points to stay in the Premier League title race ahead of a crucial head-to-head match with Liverpool on Sunday.Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge for their final match of a historic 2021.LIVE: Chelsea vs Brighton - Latest updates After triumphing in the Champions League, Tuchel is attempting to gain some consistency and push City much close in the title race.A win over Aston Villa and the return to form of Romelu Lukaku could give the Blues a shot of their first title since 2017.Here’s all you need to know ahead of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Liverpool will be looking to cut the gap between themselves and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to just three points again, when they face Leicester City on Tuesday night.The Reds have only two more games with the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita available to them, before the trio head off for Africa Cup of Nations duty.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Liverpool head to Leicester in the Premier LeagueLeicester are similarly set to be without Nampalys Mendy, Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi across the same period after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Salah or Aubameyang: Who will win the AFCON Golden Boot?

Africa's finest attackers are set to descend on Cameroon in January as the continent's top sides compete for the Africa Cup of Nations, but who will go home with the top scorer award?. In the past, all-time greatest such as Samuel Eto'o, Rashidi Yekini, and Benni McCarthy have left their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ademola Lookman and Kasper Schmeichel earn Leicester win over Liverpool

Ademola Lookman stunned wasteful Liverpool as Leicester dealt a damaging blow to their title hopes.The substitute struck to snatch a 1-0 win which ended the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run and was just their second defeat of the season.Liverpool should have been 2-0 up before then, Mohamed Salah missing his first Premier League penalty in four years and Sadio Mane blowing an excellent second-half chance.Leicester are also the first side to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool in the #PL this season! ⛔️#LEILIV— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021The Foxes made them pay as Jurgen Klopp’s second-placed side dropped crucial points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell to miss rest of the season with knee injury

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is expected to need knee ligament surgery and could miss the rest of the season.The England full-back damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on 23 November.The Blues had hoped Chilwell could return to action without surgery, but the former Leicester star should now undergo the ligament repair operation.Chelsea could look to the transfer market to bolster their Premier League title bid in January, with Everton’s Lucas Digne strongly mooted as an option for the Blues.Marcos Alonso is Chelsea’s sole frontline left wing-back in Chilwell’s absence, leaving boss Thomas Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ademola Lookman gives Leicester victory and puts dent in Liverpool title bid

A dogged Leicester painted Liverpool as the team without rest or nine first-team players on Tuesday night as Ademola Lookman’s winner sliced through their festive feeling and title tilt. Against the odds, the extent of their absentees, and their exertions in a 6-3 loss to Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers’ men pulled off an unexpected triumph in the space of 48 hours, ribboned with a rare clean sheet.They will have expected plenty more punch from a full-strength Liverpool who had Boxing Day off, but were seriously jaded. Jurgen Klopp’s men were slow, unsure and largely sleepwalking through the encounter.Liverpool, their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hugo Lloris ‘loves’ Tottenham and wants to stay, Antonio Conte claims

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham Hotspur can “find a solution” to keep Hugo Lloris at the club and has ruled out Harry Winks leaving in January.France goalkeeper Lloris’ deal expires at end of the season, meaning he can talk to foreign clubs from Saturday about a free transfer in the summer.There has been no suggestion of a new contract offer just yet, but Conte hopes a deal can be struck.“Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain,” Conte said. “For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution. I think Hugo wants to stay in his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta to miss New Year’s Day clash after testing positive for coronavirus

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be absent for his side’s New Year’s Day clash with Manchester City after testing positive for coronavirus.The Spaniard is now isolating and will be unable to attend the tea-time kick-off at the Emirates Stadium A club statement read: “Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for COVID-19.“Mikel is isolating in line with Government guidelines and we wish him well.”🚨 Mikel Arteta will miss our match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day, after testing positive for COVID-19— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 29, 2021Arteta is still expected to...
WORLD
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Football, bloody hell’ – Sir Alex Ferguson’s most memorable quotes

Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden reign at Manchester United was illuminated by his often fiery rhetoric.From withering put-downs to sparkling praise, the Scot has created a catalogue of memorable quotes.Here, ahead of his 80th birthday, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the most notable.On Liverpool:“My greatest challenge is not what’s happening at the moment, my greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f***ing perch. And you can print that.”On Manchester City’s emergence as a Premier League force:“There has been a lot of expectation on Manchester City and with the spending they have done, they have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gary Neville explains why Mauricio Pochettino is the right ‘fit’ as next Manchester United manager

Gary Neville admits he would like Mauricio Pochettino as the next Manchester United manager and believes the Argentine is the right “fit” to succeed at Old Trafford.Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge as interim boss as United plot their next move to permanently succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.And the former Tottenham boss has been strongly linked with the Red Devils and Neville is adamant he has all the right characteristics to thrive in Manchester.“I don’t think [Antonio] Conte was a fit for United,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “I think United will get the right manager at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes player welfare is ‘off the scale’

Sean Dyche has insisted player welfare is “off the scale” after Jurgen Klopp accused Burnley of putting players’ safety at risk by blocking the return to five substitutions.Klopp has been outspoken in calling for substitutions to be increased from the current three per game in the face of fixture congestion caused by the impact of Covid-19.The Liverpool manager took aim at Burnley this week, saying he was not sure how many of their players are internationals and are resting when “our players play three games”.Dyche has previously said that adopting a five-substitute rule in the Premier League would benefit the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy