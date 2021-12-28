ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Avalanche danger hits high in Summit County zone

By Staff report
Summit Daily News
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe avalanche danger was rated high (4 out of 5) across much of Colorado on Tuesday, spanning from Summit County to the north to the southern San Juans. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center report...

www.summitdaily.com

OutThere Colorado

5-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort in a week, more on the way

Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just over five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past...
COLORADO STATE
People

Backcountry Skier Dies After Being 'Fully Buried' in Christmas Eve Avalanche

A backcountry skier in Colorado died Friday after he was caught and "fully buried" in an avalanche. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located by his partner with a transceiver and probe pole before he was extricated from the snow, "but he did not survive," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) report. Search and rescue officials recovered his body after dark.
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

‘It’s snowmaggedon’: Record-breaking Sierra snow buries towns

“Snowbound” was not a term Stephen Kulieke thought he would hear at the end of California’s driest year in a century, but that’s precisely the position the Sierra City resident found himself in this week. “It’s snowmaggedon,” said Kulieke, 71, whose mountain cabin was piled under at least 4 feet of powder Monday afternoon amid record-breaking snowfall in […]
CBS Denver

Search & Rescue Crews Set Out To Find Colorado Skier In California

(CBS4) – Crews continues to search for a Colorado man missing in California. Rory Angelotta, 43, disappeared while skiing at the Sure Foot Ski Resort where he works. Friends reported him missing on Christmas night when he didn’t show up for dinner. That day, a large snow storm hit the region. (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us – but we’re still very hopeful,” said Kelsey Angelotta, Rory’s sister. Avalanche conditions have limited search and rescue teams’ efforts to look for him. Rory moved to Truckee, California in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oilcity.news

2 snowmobilers die in Montana avalanche north of Yellowstone

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park, where about 3 feet (1 meter) of snow had fallen over the past week, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said. Four people were riding snowmobiles on the southeast face...
MONTANA STATE
rockydailynews.com

Colorado New Year’s Eve forecast: Mountain, metro snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will cool to the low 30s in Denver on Wednesday with dry weather. Meanwhile, the mountains will see another day with scattered snow showers and tough travel. The lower elevations will stay dry through Thursday before the next storm system moves in on New Year’s...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next round of big snow is expected in Colorado

Significant snow is expected to keep falling in Colorado's mountains through the rest of the day on Tuesday, with another round of snow not far behind that. According to snow accumulation mapping from the National Weather Service, peaks to the southwest of Aspen and those in the southwest corner of the state may see up to 18 inches through Wednesday morning, with 24 inches of snow possible for peaks southeast of Pagosa Springs.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Multiple Closures Along I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Add Hours To Commute

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A morning avalanche mitigation operation was one of the first closures along Interstate 70 westbound in Vail, but it would not be the last. It would be the last planned closure. (credit: CBS) Eastbound traffic also closed no more than an hour after the scheduled closure, which brought out emergency crews to multiple cars that slid off the road between Frisco and Copper Mountain. They were not the only drivers to end up in the ditch because of the slick conditions Monday. “Didn’t give me too much trouble,” Michelle Braun explained about the snow, while stuck along the interstate waiting for it to open back up. She was caught on her way to work from Highlands Ranch. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t look slick, but it is slick,” she admitted. Dozens of out of state tourists also were locked in the line of cars that stretched for miles. Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with people from Texas, Florida, and North Carolina while shooting video for the story.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Ski Areas Get 5 Feet Of Snow In 5 Days, And Snow Is Finally Coming To Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Prolonged snow in the mountains has brought up to 60 inches of snow Christmas Eve. Denver had a few flurries Tuesday morning and now waits until Friday night for the first significant snow of season. Since last Friday, Crested Butte measured exactly 5 feet of snow while Aspen Highlands was not far behind with 52 inches. Ski areas closer to Denver also have done well with 30 inches of fresh powder at Loveland and 28 inches in the last five days in Summit County at Breckenridge. (source: CBS) The warnings and advisories that had been in effect for the mountains...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Christmas storm brings more than 2 feet of snow to some Summit County ski areas

It’s not the kind of gift you’ll find under the Christmas tree, but Summit County got exactly what it wanted for the holiday weekend: snow — and lots of it. Copper Mountain Resort and Loveland Ski Area, just over the Continental Divide from Summit County, each picked up 27 inches throughout the four-day storm that rolled into the area Thursday.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

