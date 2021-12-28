Avalanche danger hits high in Summit County zone

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A morning avalanche mitigation operation was one of the first closures along Interstate 70 westbound in Vail, but it would not be the last. It would be the last planned closure. (credit: CBS) Eastbound traffic also closed no more than an hour after the scheduled closure, which brought out emergency crews to multiple cars that slid off the road between Frisco and Copper Mountain. They were not the only drivers to end up in the ditch because of the slick conditions Monday. “Didn’t give me too much trouble,” Michelle Braun explained about the snow, while stuck along the interstate waiting for it to open back up. She was caught on her way to work from Highlands Ranch. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t look slick, but it is slick,” she admitted. Dozens of out of state tourists also were locked in the line of cars that stretched for miles. Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with people from Texas, Florida, and North Carolina while shooting video for the story.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO