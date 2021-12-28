Alabama Basketball Focused On Corrections

We talked yesterday about new Florida head coach Billy Napier putting together his staff and his thought process in building it. It’s still ongoing, but his methodical ways have really set some at ease believing that if something were to change with what is expected, well there is a plan ready to make the next move in building that staff. Well the next step after building the staff is to build the player roster and that will be done through high school and junior college recruiting as well as the Transfer Portal. It’s a little bit more hectic with a lot more of the unknown, especially in a transition year when there hasn’t been a lot of time to get to know the prospects. With the dead period ending on January 13, we are getting closer to watching the games begin to come to the end of the recruiting cycle.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO