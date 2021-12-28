ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Launches Georgia Gubernatorial Campaign and a Book

Author and activist Stacey Abrams didn’t give up on her political career after narrowly losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to Brian Kemp. She battled voter suppression through her Fair Fight organization, she became the first Black woman to deliver a State of the Union response, and she galvanized voters for...

Marie Claire

In Conversation With Stacey Abrams and Zaila Avant-garde

When we learned that Stacey Abrams—voting rights activist, bestselling author, defender of democracy, Democratic candidate for Georgia governor—planned to release her debut picture book, Stacey's Extraordinary Words (out December 28), we immediately thought of Zaila Avant-garde. The nation celebrated the 14-year-old 3x Guinness World Records title holder when she became the first African-American to win the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee in July. Avant-garde's win felt like a much-needed bright spot in a year filled with grief and heartbreak. A year that began with Georgia flipping the Senate, thanks in large part to the work of Abrams. So we figured, what better way to celebrate Abrams's book than by bringing together these groundbreaking women (who both happen to love spelling bees!) for an extra dose of joy and inspiration?
Grassroots voter outreach campaign launches with cues from Georgia

A poll worker watches as ballots are cast at West Charlotte Recreation Center in November 2020. New North Carolina Initiative, founded by former state House of Representative candidate Aimy Steele of Concord, aims to engage voters of color to become full-time participants in the election process. Nearly 1 million Black and brown registered voters didn’t cast a ballot in 2020, according to the state Board of Elections.
Essence

Stacey Abrams Shares Lessons of Perserverance in New Children’s Book

The day I interviewed Stacey Abrams, she later announced that she would be running for governor of Georgia, a position she narrowly lost to Brian Kemp in 2018. Never one to quit, Abrams’ story is one of staunch perseverance. After her loss, she founded the Fair Fight Action voting rights organization, and Abrams lead the effort to flip Georgia blue in the 2020 election.
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones calls for term limits in state

ATLANTA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones said he wants to “drain the Georgia swamp” by implementing term limits for all members of the state general assembly and the lieutenant governor’s office. “Recently, politics has become far less about public service and too much about the...
Stacey Abrams Seeks National Voting Rights Action Before 2022 Race

Stacey Abrams is gearing up for a second run at becoming governor of Georgia, but first, she wants Congress to get serious about federal voting rules. During an interview on Thursday (Dec.16) with The Associated Press, the southern politician pressed the importance of passing laws that would protect Americans’ right to vote.
Ben Jealous: Why Stacey Abrams is important for Georgia

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—You know the old game, two truths and a lie? Here are two truths and a lie about Georgia and Stacey Abrams, who recently announced that she’s running for governor. Let’s start with the lie. The big lie is that Donald Trump lost Georgia in 2020 because of...
Stacey Abrams details why she wants to run for governor

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stacey Abrams says she has a plan to create more affordable housing in Southwest Georgia. That was just one of the topics Abrams touched on, in a one-on-one interview with WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau. Abrams says she plans to fight for rural communities and...
Trump delivers Georgia Democrats a holiday gift

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
David Perdue campaigns for Georgia Governor in Dalton Tuesday

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — It's an election that will capture the attention of the entire country: the race for Georgia's governor. Tuesday it took center stage in our viewing area. Last week former senator David Perdue announced his campaign against incumbent Brian Kemp on the Republican ticket. Perdue made...
Kemp launches anti-Perdue campaign ad

Gov. Brian Kemp attacked former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s corporate record Tuesday in the first ad of what promises to be a bruising campaign for next year’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. Perdue was the CEO of several companies before being elected to the Senate in 2014, including Reebok and...
