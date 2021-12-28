ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Indoor Dinosaur World in Illinois You Totally Need to Take Your Kids To

By Lil Zim
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Every kid, no matter which age or gender they are, has had an obsession with dinosaurs at one point in their lives. Heck, a lot of adults are still fascinated by them, (including myself), so if you have been looking for a totally encompassing, family-friendly experience into the age of the...

khak.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

WOW! This Midwestern Home Has a Nightclub Inside [PHOTOS]

Tired of waiting in line to get into the club? Aren't you just wishing you could hit a bar where everyone knows your name 'cuz they live with you? Well, then I have a house for YOU! It's located in the state of Indiana and will cost you less than a million bucks. OHH, and that nightclub it's got inside, you can make money off this house by charging your friends and their plus one to show up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
98.1 KHAK

How Much You Need to Earn to be “Middle Class” in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois

Middle class is an idea we seem to be pretty comfortable with, until we try to define it. More than half of us are part of it, but what does being “middle class” really mean? We hear it described as shrinking, but who or what is “middle class” anyway? To me, the term has always described working people who earn enough to be secure. Wage earners who earn enough to purchase homes, vehicles, and some extras while keeping their bills paid. Investopedia defines the term like this; “The middle class is a description given to individuals and households who typically fall between the working class and the upper class within a socio-economic hierarchy. In Western cultures, persons in the middle class tend to have a higher proportion of college degrees than those in the working class, have more income available for consumption, and may own property. Those in the middle class often are employed as professionals, managers, and civil servants.”
ILLINOIS STATE
98.1 KHAK

Southeast Iowa Animal Shelter Gets HUGE Anonymous Donation

Animal shelters rely heavily (if not entirely) on donations, which is why it's so exciting when a big one comes in. According to Daily Democrat, Sandy Brown's Protector of Animal Welfare shelter in Fort Madison, Iowa just received a huge donation from an anonymous giver. The report states that the shelter received a gift card during the matching gift challenge they hosted and it was worth $50,000! Shelter owner Sandy Brown was at a loss for words when she learned of the donation.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Your Official Iowa Winter Survival Kit: You Best Stock-Up on These

It's here. WINTER. Just look outside. I sure hope you're prepared. There are so many things that you need to be prepared for. So, today I have your official 2021/'22 Iowa Winter Survival Home Kit. After all, winters in Eastern Iowa require some serious TLC. And by TLC I mean Timely Liquor Care. So grab LOTS of the five items below, and this winter will be over and it will be March before you know it!
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Volo, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Boy’s Rich Discovery Gives Others a Merry Christmas

Christmas itself may be over, but the stories of Christmas miracles are not. If you found $100 on the street, what would you do with it? Put gas in the car? Take it to the nearest restaurant for an amazing meal? It's a lot of money for a 12-year-old. If you're sixth-grader Jacob Boller from Clear Lake, you don't keep it or spend it on yourself, you pay it forward and make a merry Christmas for other kids your age who really needed it.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Could Iowa See the Return of a Famous Restaurant in 2022?

The town of Gunder, Iowa just got some news that has people talking!. A new Facebook post from Allen Real Estate Company has ignited a spark of hope in the town of Gunder, Iowa and beyond. Apparently, the building that was once home to the famous Irish Shanti has been sold to new owners! The post reads:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Based Chain is Expanding Nationwide With Over 20 New Stores

You really can't go 15 feet in an Iowa urban area without hitting a Hy-Vee store. If you're an Iowa native or even a Midwesterner in general, chances are you are very well aware of what Hy-Vee is. But for those not in the midwest, the concept of Hy-Vee is likely pretty foreign. It just sounds like a strange, random hyphenated, for lack of a better word, thing.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#The Dinosaurs#Antique#The Indoor Dinosaur World#Showbiz Pizza Place#The Volo Auto Museum#Veterans#Academy Award
98.1 KHAK

The Best Chicken Sandwich in Iowa is Not From a Fast Food Place

It seems like everybody is getting in on the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" these days. Popeye's, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Culver's, McDonald's... pretty much every fast food restaurant has their own version of the chicken sandwich now. But, it wasn't a fast food restaurant that was awarded the best chicken sandwich in Iowa by the website Love Food. It was a restaurant that's unique to the state of Iowa, and probably not a place you'd think to order chicken!
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Brain & Courtlin Will Kick Off 2022 Listener Lunch With Some BBQ

After a month off of Listener Lunch because of Christmas, we are ready to get back at it in January!. Two week from today, December 21st, we will be hosting our very first Listener Lunch of 2022, and we're very anxious to tell you where we're headed! We're especially excited because we are kicking off the year at a restaurant that we've never done Listener Lunch at before. Every Tuesday in January, we will be taking listeners to lunch at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Fun Iowa Restaurant/Bowling Alley Takes You Under the Sea [PHOTOS]

The next time you visit Bass Pro Shops in Altoona, you may want to make a stop at Uncle Buck's!. Thanks to the website Only in Your State, we discovered an really cool-looking restaurant with a location right here in the state of Iowa! It's called Uncle Buck's Fish Bowl & Grill, and it's actually a lot more than just a restaurant. Located within the Altoona, Iowa Bass Pro Shops, Uncle Buck's features bowling, an arcade, a pool table, a fish tank, and some of the coolest décor that you'll ever see! Here's a peek inside:
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
98.1 KHAK

Ring in the New Year by Going Hiking!

Big plans for New Year’s Day? The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center says that temperatures across Iowa should be ‘Near Normal’ --- which equates to highs NEAR 30. If your New Year's Resolution involves more exercise, well here you go!. Iowa state parks and forests...
LIFESTYLE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy