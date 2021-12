PALO ALTO, Calif. — With COVID-19 on the rise again, Stanford University announced Thursday it will return to remote classes for the first two weeks of the winter quarter. The announcement in an email to the campus community comes just weeks after university officials reported a surge in cases among students and faculty following the Thanksgiving weekend. Remote classes will begin on Jan. 3 for most students, and officials expect in-person classes to return on Jan. 18.

STANFORD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO