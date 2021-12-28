Breland Reveals His Dad Doesn’t Know the Words to His Songs

“I want people to broaden their definition and understanding of country music because this is the time for exploration,” reflects country newcomer, BRELAND. Very few people have had the success of the New Jersey native spanning just two years. In 2020, his country-trap song “My Truck” launched him to viral fame and put him on the radar of SiriusXM The Highway, Music Row executives, tastemakers, and even country superstars. Over the short span of his fast-rising career, BRELAND has collaborated with Keith Urban (“Throw It Back”), Sam Hunt (“My Truck”), Jimmie Allen (“Somebody), Mickey Guyton (“Cross Country”), Rascal Flatt’s Gary LeVox (“All I See”), Nelly (“High Horse”), and most recently, Dierks Bentley, whose single “Beers On Me” features Hardy and the genre-blurring up-and-comer.

