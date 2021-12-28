ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breland Reveals His Dad Doesn’t Know the Words to His Songs

By Adison Haager
 1 day ago
Country breakout star Breland stamped his mark in the music scene when the singer’s song “My Truck” landed as a platinum-selling smash in 2020, but that doesn't mean everyone is singing along. In fact, the singer admits his own father doesn't know the lyrics to his...

92.9 The Bull

Walker Hayes Is ‘Fancy Like’ on ‘The Voice’ 2021 Finale [Watch]

Country star Walker Hayes brought his viral hit "Fancy Like" to The Voice stage on Tuesday night (Dec. 14) during the live Season 21 Finale. Turning the energy up a notch, he launched into his summer-ready smash. Hayes, who channeled the call out to Applebee’s tune from a center stage riser, was accompanied by a team of dancers, who provided a party-like atmosphere by swaying their hips and holding red solo cups in their hands.
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
Jason Aldean's Daughter 'Sings Like Her Daddy' And It'll Melt Your Heart

Talent runs in the family! Jason Aldean’s daughter delivered an adorable rendition of “Jingle Bells,” and the country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a video of the festive performance on Instagram. Brittany said she “Sings like her daddy🎤.” Sure enough, her superstar dad beamed with pride, commenting: “Sing it baby girl! That song never sounded so good. 😍”
Get To Know: BRELAND [Exclusive Interview]

“I want people to broaden their definition and understanding of country music because this is the time for exploration,” reflects country newcomer, BRELAND. Very few people have had the success of the New Jersey native spanning just two years. In 2020, his country-trap song “My Truck” launched him to viral fame and put him on the radar of SiriusXM The Highway, Music Row executives, tastemakers, and even country superstars. Over the short span of his fast-rising career, BRELAND has collaborated with Keith Urban (“Throw It Back”), Sam Hunt (“My Truck”), Jimmie Allen (“Somebody), Mickey Guyton (“Cross Country”), Rascal Flatt’s Gary LeVox (“All I See”), Nelly (“High Horse”), and most recently, Dierks Bentley, whose single “Beers On Me” features Hardy and the genre-blurring up-and-comer.
Kane Brown Has Songs of All Different Genres for His Next Album: 'None of Them Sound the Same'

It's been over a year since Kane Brown released his Mixtape, Vol 1 EP, and he hasn't put out a full album project since Experiment in November 2018. But that doesn't mean he has been taking time off: Over the course of 2021, Brown released a string of stand-alone collaborations, including several with out-of-genre artists and a No. 1 country radio hit duet with Chris Young, "Famous Friends."
New Country Music Albums Coming in 2022

Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Dolly Parton are just three artists with new country albums planned for 2022. Expect a fast start, with several newcomers, one rocker and two veteran hitmakers dropping new titles in January and February. The first three months of any given year are typically slow, but...
Carrie Underwood Unwraps 'Gift' Wrapped In Gold

Carrie Underwood took to her social media to share a gift she was given today (12/14) wrapped in gold paper, a plaque celebrating the gold status of her 2020 Christmas album My Gift. Carrie wrote in a Tweet, “I got to unwrap an early Christmas gift…a GOLD plaque for #MyGift!...
Thomas Rhett Hopes To Write A Classic Christmas Song

Thomas Rhett has a goal he’s set for himself: he wants to write a classic Christmas song. Thomas does have a few Christmas songs out, his cover of “The Christmas Song” and an original he wrote with Chris Tomlinson called “Christmas in the Country,” but he feels those songs aren’t quite classics.
Alan Jackson She's Got The Rhythm (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "She's Got The Rhythm (and I Got the Blues)" official music video and see the song details here.... The Alan Jackson She’s Got The Rhythm (and I Got the Blues) song was released in October 1992 as the first single from his album “A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ’bout Love)”. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on December 19, 1992.
Here Are the Top 10 Country Artists by Album Sales in 2021

Billboard released its year-end round-up of the top-selling country artists by album sales for 2021, and many of the genre's A-listers made the Top 10. Fans won't be surprised to see Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan on the list: They all put out big-ticket albums this year. Shelton and Aldean released Body Language and Macon, respectively, while Bryan issued the deluxe version of his Born Here Live Here Die Here album in April, and likely saw a booster in sales due to his status as a judge on American Idol as well as a host for this year's CMA Awards.
MUSIC
