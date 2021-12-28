ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai (Season 4) Netflix, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. Startattle.com – Cobra Kai | Netflix. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain...

cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka would welcome Andrew Garfield!

Could Cobra Kai down the road have an appearance from none other than the great Andrew Garfield? We know that it’s a really fun thing to think about. If you missed the news from earlier this month, the former Spider-Man and The Social Network star revealed that he’s such a fan of the Netflix show, to the point that the cast recorded a series of video messages for him! It has to be one of the most adorable things ever and now, stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are more than happy to welcome him on board, if he ever does choose to turn up.
Inverse

Cobra Kai Season 4 fixes a major problem with the Netflix karate series

Watching Cobra Kai requires a unique type of suspended disbelief. The karate being performed is technically possible ( unlike Marvel or The Matrix, no one has superpowers here). but the idea that scrawny high school students are the ones doing the flying kicks and throwing each other through windows feels unlikely at best.
imdb.com

Ralph Macchio Says A Jackie Chan Cameo Wouldn't Work In Cobra Kai, But A Hilary Swank Cameo Might

On the eve of its fourth season, people are still as crazy as ever for "Cobra Kai," the sequel continuation series based on "The Karate Kid" franchise that's set in what creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg call the "Miyagi-verse." For the uninitiated, Mr. Miyagi is the legendary karate master from Okinawa, Japan played by Pat Morita, who famously mentored Daniel (Ralph Macchio) in "The Karate Kid." As "Cobra Kai" stars plenty of characters from the series, fans have been wondering if Jaden Smith or Jackie Chan...
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show's anticipated premiere this month.
TV SERIES
Observer

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Delivers Dark Thrills (And Maybe an Ending)

In its fourth season Cobra Kai reaffirms its commitment to the very first lesson of Miyagi-Do: circular motions. Every season has followed a similar circular pattern, repeating most of the same beats while changing just enough to keep the story fresh. Season four remains as good as ever and shows why the story keeps repeating itself: it is all about the struggle to move on from the past. Think of season 4 as the Rebuild of Evangelion of the Cobra Kai franchise, a repeating narrative about flawed people who make the same mistakes over and over but still get back up and try to move forward. Like the final Evangelion movie, this season of Cobra Kai delivers a dark, thrilling, complex, and funny end to the franchise, even if it opens the door to more stories.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Ralph Macchio Says the KARATE KID Film Remake is Not Part of the "Miyagi-Verse," But a Hilary Swank Cameo in COBRA KAI Is Possible

The series Cobra Kai has been a total blast. The series is a love letter to fans of the movies, and it strikes the perfect balance of nostalgia and great storytelling, making it so much better than anyone expected a sequel series could be. Season three, which we got to see on New Years Day a year ago, was full of awesome cameos from within the films, and it made for the richest season. I loved the dive back into the worlds behind the dojos, and the people who pushed the show’s older generation of stars to be who they became.
MOVIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai EPs Detail the Return of Karate Kid Part III Baddie Terry Silver: 'The Stakes Have Never Been Higher'

It remains to be seen whether Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s newfound partnership will be able to defeat the nefarious John Kreese. But with Cobra Kai‘s staple villain getting backup of his own, the road to victory is going to be rockier than ever. In last year’s Season 3 finale, Kreese made a phone call to an ominous colleague from his past who we now know was none other than Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a former pal from his military days who became one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai. In the upcoming fourth season (all 10 episodes premiere...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Creators Explain Why Season 4 of Netflix Series Is 'Explosive' (Exclusive)

Fans of the Netflix series Cobra Kai have been waiting for the fourth season to be released since they finished binge-watching Season 3 in January. And by the looks of things, the new season of The Karate Kid sequel series is not going to disappoint. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the Cobra Kai co-creators and executive producers Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg, who described how big the new season will be.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Vanessa Rubio Teases Carmen's Future With Johnny in Season 4 (Exclusive)

One of the more interesting storylines of Cobra Kai Season 4 will be the relationship between Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and Johnny (William Zabka). In Season 3 Carmen gets back together with Johnny after breaking up with him at the end of season 2. But is the couple still strong after Johnny spends time with Ali (Elisabeth Shue)? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Rubio who teased what will happen with Carmen and Johnny in the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
Polygon

