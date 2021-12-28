Cobra Kai (Season 4) Netflix, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, trailer, release date

In its fourth season Cobra Kai reaffirms its commitment to the very first lesson of Miyagi-Do: circular motions. Every season has followed a similar circular pattern, repeating most of the same beats while changing just enough to keep the story fresh. Season four remains as good as ever and shows why the story keeps repeating itself: it is all about the struggle to move on from the past. Think of season 4 as the Rebuild of Evangelion of the Cobra Kai franchise, a repeating narrative about flawed people who make the same mistakes over and over but still get back up and try to move forward. Like the final Evangelion movie, this season of Cobra Kai delivers a dark, thrilling, complex, and funny end to the franchise, even if it opens the door to more stories.

