Mariah Carey belted out her classic Christmas tune inside her home in a new video — and she had a little help from her twins and two dogs. Singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is typically a one-woman job for Mariah Carey, 52. But when the “Queen of Christmas” belted out her classic holiday tune in a Dec. 21 Instagram video, her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon, as well as her two dogs, also participated in the performance. The festive moment, which can be seen in Mariah’s video below, will truly get you into the Christmas spirit — if for some reason you aren’t already!

