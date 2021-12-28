NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 17

2021 · 7-7-1 Nick Shook's takeaways:. Rumors of the Chiefs' demise were greatly exaggerated. Kansas City is firing on all cylinders and maintained its speed Sunday even without Travis Kelce, racking up 30 points and over 375 yards of offense in a lopsided victory Sunday. Patrick Mahomes turned to Byron Pringle to replace some of Kelce's production, connecting with the receiver twice for touchdowns. Derrick Gore replaced Clyde Edwards-Helaire with contributions in the running and passing games, and Mecole Hardman even chipped in with a touchdown. Defensively, the Chiefs continue to roll, stifling Pittsburgh's offense while enjoying three takeaways. The Chiefs are right back where they were a year ago and don't appear to be going away anytime soon.
