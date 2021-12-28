NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 17

The Eagles got off to a slow start but then took care of business, beating the Giants 34-10 at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s a look at their position-by-position grades:. Hurts made some questionable decisions early in this game and was lucky to not turn the ball over. He was also victimized by some early drops. But overall, Hurts was much better in the second half. Even without a threat of his running (he had just 2 carries for 7 yards), he did more than enough for the Eagles to win.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO