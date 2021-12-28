De Blasio announces NYC schools will open as planned after holiday recess

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Tuesday announced that schools will reopen as planned following the winter break on Jan. 3, despite the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the spread of the omicron variant.

"The science is clear. Schools need to be open," de Blasio said in a press briefing. "Everyone talks about the needs of our kids. Their health needs, physical health, mental health, nutrition needs, their social development. These are academic needs, schools need to be open."

De Blasio credited vaccinations with helping to keep schools safe for students to attend and encouraged parents, particularly those with younger children, to get their kids vaccinated.

As part of New York City's effort to keep school open amid the surge of cases, de Blasio announced that schools would be doubling the amount COVID-19 testing and both vaccinated and unvaccinated students would be included in this measure.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) voiced support for the planned school reopening, recalling what she called the "failed experiment" of remote learning and how it negatively affected students, parents and teachers.

"It is so important that we get our kids back to school as soon as this winter break is over, we all have such a strong public interest," she said.

Hochul announced that 2 million at-home test kits will be sent out to New York City public schools for students to use to help support their return to in-person learning.

If there is a positive COVID-19 case at a school, then at-home test kits will be sent home with students that day, and all students must come back to school if they are asymptomatic and tested negative. Two test kits will be sent home with students over the course of seven days.

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D), who praised de Blasio for helping with ensuring a smooth imminent transition, stated that it was important for both schools and businesses in the city to "stay safe and stay open."

"Your children are safer in school," Adams said to parents. "The numbers speak for themselves and we are united to make sure that they will continue to be safe."