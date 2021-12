Fruity cargo cult Apple is starting to worry about losing its engineers to companies like Facebook. Apparently, there has been an uptick in staff exiting the firm in search of greener pastures and the Tame Apple Press is refusing to say why. Instead, they are running a story about how the super cool Apple, which is a wonderful place to work, is offering some engineers in silicon design, hardware, and select software and operations groups of the out-of-cycle bonuses, which are being issued as restricted stock units.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO