When the office opened and you stayed home, everything seemed fine at first. Your coworkers and your manager were comfortable with collaborating with remote work colleagues. After all, every one of them had spent months working from home. And besides, contrary to what many thought at the start of the pandemic, remote workers were much more productive. For instance, a Stanford study that tracked 16,000 workers over nine months discovered that working from home increased productivity by 13-percent. Now that you’re no longer traveling to the land of cubicles and dim lights, you count yourself among those whose productivity has increased.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 27 DAYS AGO