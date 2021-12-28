ODU women postpone 2 games because of COVID-19 issues

Old Dominion university guard Mariah Adams (1) passes the ball between Norfolk State university guard Danaijah Williams (24) and Niya Fields (2) during the first quarter at Chartway Arena on Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Norfolk, Va. Mike Caudill / The/Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion’s women’s basketball games against Florida International and Florida Atlantic this week have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Monarchs’ program, the team announced on Tuesday.

Old Dominion was scheduled to face FIU on Thursday and Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Conference USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod will determine if and when the games will be rescheduled.

ODU’s COVID-19 issues come a day after the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team postponed a game against North Carolina and the Norfolk State men postponed its game against Campbell. Both postponements were because of COVID-19 issues.