Bistro 163 in Port Clinton was honored to serve those who serve our country last week, with 18 men and women of the United States Coast Guard arriving to lunch on purpose last week to dine and pay-it-forward. The concept allows Bistro 163 volunteers to serve gourmet lunches, and provide free meals to those who can’t afford it. For those who can afford it, they’re asked to contribute a little extra to the bill to allow the free meals and support free meals on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month. The military men and women represent Port Security Unit 309, and travel from many states to Port Clinton each month to train. Their motto is “Deeds Not Words, and it shows!

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO