ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Omicron complicates the picture of Colorado’s COVID-19 spike

By DJ Summers
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3SQt_0dXgKGjF00

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-19 case rates are going up at record speeds and the omicron variant adds a new slant to the picture.

Colorado’s 7-day average case rate has spiked up 59% since Dec. 15.

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

This kind of sharp upward swing is rare in Colorado’s pandemic history. Case rates have only spiked this quickly and sharply twice – once during the initial days of the pandemic and again in the 2020 fall wave.

The good news, however, is that state and national data does not show a corresponding uptick in either deaths or hospitalizations.

Nationally, cases have spiked by 45% and the deaths average has wobbled in since Dec. 15 in a slightly upward direction, but it’s only up 4% over the same time period.

When to test for COVID-19 after holiday gatherings

In Colorado, deaths and hospitalizations have fallen in the time period that cases have risen. The 7-day average deaths in COVID cases have dropped by 8%, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has dropped by 19%, and the average number of daily new hospital admissions has dropped by 24%.

It will take more time to tell if this new upswing in cases is the result of omicron’s less severe symptoms or a result of the usual time lapse between a rise in cases and a rise in hospitalizations and deaths.

Since the pandemic began, COVID metrics have usually followed a familiar pattern. Cases rise, followed by a corresponding rise in hospitalizations about a week later, followed finally by a rise in the death rate a week after that. This has been broadly true in Colorado across each large-scale COVID wave since the summer of 2020.

This could mean a wave of hospitalizations is about to start, however, early analysis by the Data Desk shows that the omicron variant may simply be less severe. Early data from the United Kingdom found people infected with the omicron variant were 60% less likely to be admitted to the hospital.

Health expert: Surge in COVID-19 cases should no longer be ‘major metric’ of pandemic

As a result, Ashish K. Jha, dean of Brown University and a former Harvard health expert said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that cases themselves are no longer a reliable way to measure the COVID pandemic. Instead, he said hospitalizations and deaths alone are the proper way to gauge public danger.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Colorado mountain county reimposes mask mandate

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A tourism-dependent area in Colorado’s mountains has reinstituted a mask mandate because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Starting Thursday, people will have to wear masks in public indoor spaces in Summit County, home to several ski resorts. In a press release, the county’s public health department said the decision […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Several Colorado Counties enact mask order

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KFQX) – Over the course of the pandemic, COVID-19 has spared no county in Colorado and hospitals are preparing for another potential surge. The nation continues to battle COVID-19 and now our newest competitor, the Omicron variant. “From when Colorado first recorded its first case of Omicron, now about three weeks later […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

New Colorado Minimum Wage Goes Into Effect Jan. 1

DENVER, Colo. — The new Colorado minimum wage will rise on January 1, 2022, to $12.56 or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage.  Annually inflation-adjusting the minimum wage is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

National monument smashes tourism records

FRUITA, Colo. (KREX) — When it comes to tourism numbers, Colorado National Monument is smashing records left and right. CNM’s Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson says more people looking to explore are finding our park. “We had about 435,000 visitors last year,” Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson mentions, “We are above that at the end […]
FRUITA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
KREX

Colorado Making Significant Progress on Actions Identified in Greenhouse Gas Roadmap

DENVER, Colo. — A report jointly released by the Executive Directors of the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) shows that the state has made significant progress on the near-term actions identified […]
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Kdvr#The Data Desk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KREX

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of killing five people in a rampage in Denver is believed to have written fictional books self-published online that named some of his real-life victims and described similar attacks. The writings are part of the investigation into what led Lyndon James McLeod to carry out the shootings, which took […]
DENVER, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy