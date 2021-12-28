ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ventnor closes City Hall to the public due to spike in COVID-19 cases

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
downbeach.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTNOR – In a Facebook post Tuesday, Dec. 28, the city announced that City Hall will be closed to the public until...

www.downbeach.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Driver Services Facilities close due to COVID-19 case rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A rise in COVID-19 cases across Illinois has driver services facilities closing to in-person transactions. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says those transactions will not be in-person from Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022. Facilities should reopen on Jan. 18, 2021. Online transactions...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Clarion Ledger

Jackson mayor closes nonessential city offices as new COVID-19 cases spike in Mississippi

Jackson City Hall and nonessential city offices and facilities will be closed beginning Wednesday and reopen Jan. 6 due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the metro area. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued an executive order Tuesday evening in response to the sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases following the Christmas holiday. "The infectious spread...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Ventnor#Covid
fox4news.com

Denton closes libraries, recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases

DENTON, Texas - The city of Denton has temporarily closed its libraries and recreation centers due to COVID-19 cases among the staff. The was done to "to protect the health and safety of the community and our employees," the city said in a release. The facilities closed starting 5 p.m....
DENTON, TX
sunnysidepost.com

Queens Public Library Closes Eight Branches Until Further Notice Due to COVID-19

The Queens Public Library announced Monday that it has closed eight of its 61 branches due to staff shortages stemming from COVID-19. The library system said the branches have been closed until further due to staff members testing positive. The branches that have temporarily closed include the following locations: Bellerose;...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
downbeach.com

Area hospitals ask residents to seek COVID-19 testing elsewhere

As the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants continue to spike, two South Jersey hospitals have asked those seeking testing to refrain from overburdening their health care systems. In Somers Point, Shore Medical Center posted an advisory that for the safety of staff and patients, those seeking treatment should avoid going...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
CBS Denver

COVID In Summit County: Emergency Alert Warns Of Increasing Case Rates

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A high number of COVID-19 cases and “critical staffing shortages” prompted Summit County Public Health to send an emergency alert to residents on Monday. The health department is asking everyone to wear masks while indoors, limit large gatherings and get tested for COVID. (credit: CBS) A COVID-19 emergency alert from @SummitCountyGov Health Department, and if you check out the graph I’ve attached, you’ll see why. That data is from 12/20-21. Already the cases were spiking. Very interested to see the next time they update…and how sharply that line went up. pic.twitter.com/WSNNDaWnrK — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 27, 2021 As CBS4 Mountain Newsroom reporter Spencer Wilson states, the seven-day moving average for COVID cases in Summit County spiked drastically from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21. The county’s health department website states the dashboard will not be updated until Jan. 1.  
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa Requiring Boosters Or Weekly Testing For First Responders, Homeless Shelter Employees Due To Omicron Concerns

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Citing concerns about the omicron variant, Contra Costa County officials are requiring first responders and employees at homeless shelters to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster or to undergo weekly testing. The order, which takes effect on January 10, applies to law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to calls at “high-risk facilities,” such as hospitals, jails, nursing or congregate care facilities. Homeless shelter employees are also covered by the requirement, along with non-emergency ambulance workers who transport patients at the above facilities. Workers who have not received a booster shot by...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Itemlive.com

Marblehead institutes emergency mask order

MARBLEHEAD — The town’s Board of Health has implemented an indoor-mask mandate. The mandate, which went into effect on Tuesday, requires those above the age of 2 to wear a The post Marblehead institutes emergency mask order appeared first on Itemlive.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Vail Daily

Avon closes Town Hall due to COVID-19 concerns

The Avon Town Hall is closed to the public effective Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. and will remained closed until further notice in an effort to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19. There is a secure drop box in the entrance foyer at 100 Mikaela Way where the public can drop payments, permits and building plans.
AVON, CO
trentondaily.com

Trenton City Hall to Close Until Dec. 27th for COVID-19 Sanitation

Following an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests for employees, City Hall will be closed until Dec. 27, 2021 so the building can be sanitized as per COVID-19 protocol. Essential services such as police and fire will continue normally, and additional services will be restored as department employees are cleared for work. Sanitation will continue as scheduled, except Christmas Eve (12/24) and Christmas Day (12/25).
TRENTON, NJ
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

College Park City Hall closed after COVID-19 outbreak

College Park officials on Monday announced they would be closing City Hall to visitors for the rest of the week because of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections and exposures. In a post on its website, the south metro city said the building will be “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized” in the coming days and will hopefully reopen on Dec. 21. with limited access to the public. Those limitations will stay in place until Jan. 7, the city said.
COLLEGE PARK, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy