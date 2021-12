The holiday season was notorious for causing loneliness, sadness, anxiety, and a sense of loss even before adding the COVID-19 pandemic to the mix. The pandemic has only served to magnify many of these feelings, as gatherings with loved ones are postponed or canceled. The stress of getting everything done on time and navigating family dynamics can lead to struggles that can benefit from support and self-care. In 2021, support doesn’t have to mean long waiting lists or spending hours in therapy — there are new, faster options — and self-care can be done at home to help you plot a course that will start you off on the right foot as we ring in the New Year.

