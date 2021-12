188 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 188 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Newly confirmed positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

More than three times as many positive cases were confirmed today than were confirmed yesterday, and six times as many cases than were reported on average two weeks ago.

The full report is included below.

Daily positive cases of COVID-19 from March 11, 2020, to December 28, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to December 18, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

December 28, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 26,301

Active cases: 505

Currently hospitalized: 20

New positives: 188

New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 29 White Out of state PCR Female 28 White Out of state PCR Female 76 White Runnels PCR Female 28 White Tarrant PCR Female 64 Hispanic Nolan PCR Female 19 White TGC PCR Male 45 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 50 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 42 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 29 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 57 White TGC PCR Female 23 White TGC PCR Male 37 White TGC PCR Female 63 White TGC PCR Female 23 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 39 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 26 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 5 months White TGC PCR Female 56 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 91 White TGC PCR Female 39 White TGC PCR Female 19 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 39 White TGC Antigen Female 57 White Fort Bend Antigen Female 40 White TGC Antigen Male 60 White TGC Antigen Male 35 White TGC Antigen Female 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 61 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 24 Other Schleicher Antigen Female 78 White TGC Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Male 7 White TGC Antigen Female 22 Other TGC Antigen Female 23 White Bexar Antigen Female 54 White TGC Antigen Female 14 White Benton Antigen Male 22 Other TGC Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Female 67 White TGC Antigen Female 50 Other TGC Antigen Male 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 14 Hispanic Sterling Antigen Female 57 White TGC Antigen Male 34 White TGC Antigen Male 18 White TGC Antigen Male 24 White TGC Antigen Female 25 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Other TGC Antigen Male 25 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Male 21 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Male 29 White TGC Antigen Male 76 White TGC Antigen Female 49 White Reagan Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 22 White Schleicher Antigen Female 58 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 21 Black TGC Antigen Male 27 White Howard Antigen Female 20 Hispanic Harris Antigen Male 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 White TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 51 Other TGC Antigen Male 23 Other Dickens Antigen Female 76 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 White TGC Antigen Female 53 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 54 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 19 White TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Female 36 White TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 39 White Irion Antigen Male 22 White TGC Antigen Female 10 White TGC Antigen Male 49 Other TGC Antigen Female 62 White TGC Antigen Male 20 White TGC Antigen Female 44 Hispanic Sterling Antigen Female 54 White TGC Antigen Female 21 White Brown Antigen Female 6 Other TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 White TGC Antigen Male 67 Other TGC Antigen Female 73 White TGC Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen Male 47 White TGC Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Male 48 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 57 White Kerr Antigen Female 53 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 44 White TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Female 31 Other TGC Antigen Female 33 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40 White TGC Antigen Male 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 63 White TGC Antigen Male 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 White Coke Antigen Male 53 White Coke Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 White TGC Antigen Male 14 White TGC Antigen Male 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50 White TGC Antigen Male 11 White TGC Antigen Male 70 White TGC Antigen Male 39 White TGC Antigen Female 31 White Crockett Antigen Male 83 White TGC Antigen Female 48 White TGC Antigen Male 69 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Male 38 Hispanic Colorado Antigen Male 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 71 White TGC Antigen Male 22 White TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Male 53 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic Schleicher Antigen Male 6 months White Coke Antigen Male 69 White TGC Antigen Female 73 White TGC Antigen Male 58 White TGC Antigen Male 26 White TGC Antigen Female 34 White Travis Antigen Male 66 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Male 42 White TGC Antigen Male 55 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Female 60 White TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Female 48 White TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Female 52 White TGC Antigen Female 21 White Irion Antigen Male 32 White TGC Antigen Male 18 White Galveston Antigen Male 34 Other TGC Antigen Female 23 Other TGC Antigen Female 39 Other TGC Antigen Male 27 Other TGC Antigen Male 31 Other TGC Antigen Female 29 Other TGC Antigen Female 26 White TGC Antigen Male 38 White Mitchell Antigen Male 46 White TGC Antigen Female 41 White Harris Antigen Female 38 Other Schleicher Antigen Male 35 White Grady Antigen Female 23 Other TGC Antigen Male 50 Other Schleicher Antigen Female 32 White Howard Antigen Other 63 Other TGC Antigen Female 65 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 25 White Crockett Antigen Female 32 Other TGC Antigen Male 61 Other TGC Antigen Female 60 Other TGC Antigen Male 45 Other TGC Antigen Female 37 Other TGC Antigen

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.