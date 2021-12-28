‘We’re Losing Opportunities’: Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Says A Win Over Browns Is Critical

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin admitted in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that Sunday night’s performance was lackluster but that the team is more determined than ever to get a win at home next week.

The Steelers were away in Kansas City playing against the Chiefs, and the game ended in a major loss, 36-10 .

“Like I said after the game, it was just a tough and disappointing loss for us. We weren’t able to get the things accomplished that we knew were significant, that we identified were going to be significant component in terms of us engineering victory,” Tomlin said. “The turnover component was going to be significant, and we didn’t get that done.”

He said losing turnovers and “other variables,” such as a weak execution defensively, led to the Kansas City Chiefs’ win.

However, Tomlin is much more optimistic about the Steelers’ chances on Monday.

“Obviously, this is a big game,” he said. “We got to shake that baggage of residue off of us — as do everybody that’s in a similar circumstance that we’re in — as we’re getting in the waning moments of this 2021 regular season. And we’re losing opportunities to state a case for ourselves.”

For most of the 2021 regular season, the Steelers have played on Sundays, but Tomlin said that the extra 24 hours this week will help in returning injured players and players on the COVID-19/Injured Reserve list to the roster.

He said there is even the possibility for Kevin Dotson, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green and Trai Turner to return to the roster.

Tomlin also pointed to the decision to let Adrian Klemm leave to coach college football, letting formerly assistant coach offensive lineman coach Chris Morgan to take the position , and said he believes that will help with some of the perception surrounding the team right now.

When asked about the plays decided by coach Matt Canada, Tomlin said he had “no reservations about his play-calling.”

The Steelers have an upward battle ahead of them to get to the playoffs with a 7-7-1 record, but the Cleveland Browns’ record this season is only 7-8.

The Steelers and the Browns game starts at Heinz Field on Monday, January 3 at 8:15 p.m.