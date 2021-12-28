ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

City bomb squad to hold controlled detonation of explosives

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Controlled detonations are planned in Grand Rapids as the police department’s bomb squad disposes of explosives and other hazardous materials.

Intermittent detonations will be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at the city’s Compost and Yard Waste Site, according to the police department.

Area residents may hear the explosions, which also could affect pets that are sensitive to loud noises.

The explosives and other materials being destroyed were seized during investigations or are expiring, the department said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire and ice: Crews battle cold along with apartment fire

ENNIS, Mont. (AP) — Firefighters faced subfreezing temperatures that caused their equipment to ice up Wednesday morning as they battled a fire at a four-unit apartment building in the southwestern Montana town of Ennis. “Everything was freezing up,” including nozzles and breathing equipment, said Joe Brummell, director of Disaster...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

2 men charged in shooting at packed Chicago-area mall

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Chicago shopping mall that wounded four bystanders and sent thousands of last-minute Christmas shoppers running for cover last week. Tyran Williams, 32, and Steve Lane, 29, face multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Suspect shot after pursuit by South Carolina police

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina state police are investigating the shooting of a man who fled from officers on foot after crashing his car. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the Tuesday incident occurred between the man and officers with the Greenwood Police Department. Greenwood Police Department...
GREENWOOD, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Detonation#Bomb Squad#Explosives#Hazardous Materials#Ap
The Associated Press

4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

DENVER (AP) — Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot Monday in several locations around the metro area, through business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. Five people were fatally shot in less than an hour and two others were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

St. Paul man dies 7 days after reporting assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man has died a week after he reported he was assaulted. City officials issued a news release Wednesday saying that 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha called police to his apartment on Dec. 20 to report someone in the building had punched him. Police took a report and paramedics responded but Rocha wasn’t taken to a hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

New Hampshire begins making secret police list public

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire began making public Wednesday its long-secret list of police officers with possible credibility issues. The “Laurie list” tracks officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial because of something in their personnel records. Prosecutors are required to turn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

699K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy