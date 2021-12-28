City bomb squad to hold controlled detonation of explosives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Controlled detonations are planned in Grand Rapids as the police department’s bomb squad disposes of explosives and other hazardous materials.

Intermittent detonations will be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at the city’s Compost and Yard Waste Site, according to the police department.

Area residents may hear the explosions, which also could affect pets that are sensitive to loud noises.

The explosives and other materials being destroyed were seized during investigations or are expiring, the department said.