Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller gets cameo in new Western series

By Sabra Ayres
mynews13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliot and…Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller? While that’s not the typical Hollywood lineup you’d expect from a Western series, that’s the cast of "1883," a new television program in which the Lone Star State’s agriculture commissioner has a cameo...

www.mynews13.com

San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Ag Commissioner Makes Cameo Appearance on 'Yellowstone' Origin Series

AUSTIN – Texas Commissioner of Agriculture Sid Miller recently filmed a cameo appearance on the hit series 'Yellowstone' origin series '1883.'. Here is Miller's post on social media: I met a new friend last week when I was filming my cameo appearance in 1883 which is the Yellowstone origin story. Sam Elliott is a great actor and it was a pleasure to spend some time with him and get to know him. I will be appearing in episodes 6 and 7 so please watch for me. Other big news is coming down the pike so stay tuned for that as well!
AUSTIN, TX
Primetimer

Taylor Sheridan's small-screen dominance is stunning, a decade after he began screenwriting as a working actor

"For both Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone universe, 1883 is just the beginning," Alison Herman says of Sheridan. " A second spinoff, 6666, will center on a real-life ranch in Texas, while Mayor of Kingstown, another Sheridan cocreation, debuted earlier this fall on Paramount+. (An ensemble show about a Michigan town bound up in mass incarceration, Kingstown has no narrative overlap with Yellowstone.) Sheridan has also teamed with Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter for Kansas City, a starring vehicle for Sylvester Stallone, and is producing Land Man, an adaptation of a narrative podcast about the West Texas oil industry. Like Kingstown and 1883, both series will air on Paramount+, part of Sheridan’s lucrative overall deal with ViacomCBS. He’s even dipped his toe into unscripted programming, producing a docuseries called The Last Cowboy that’s set to move from the depleted Paramount Network to CMT. It’s an impressive portfolio for any showrunner, let alone someone who didn’t start writing screenplays until they were 40 years old. Sheridan is one of those Hollywood types whose life story feels like movie material in its own right. After growing up on a ranch and flunking out of Texas State University, a Hollywood talent scout spotted Sheridan in Austin, leading to two decades of work as a journeyman actor in LA. (His Fairfax-area fourplex was once also home to Michael Mann.) While renegotiating his contract for Sons of Anarchy, Sheridan had an epiphany: He didn’t want to raise his newborn son in a cramped apartment on an unsteady income. So he quit acting, maxed out his wife’s credit card on a copy of Final Draft, and got to work on Sicario, his first-ever script. For a while, features were Sheridan’s bread and butter. His sophomore effort, Hell or High Water—the story of two brothers who rob banks in the wake of the subprime mortgage crisis, written in just three weeks—earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Sicario became the rare original concept successful enough to earn a sequel, which Sheridan also wrote. In 2017, he broke into Hollywood directing with Wind River, starring Jeremy Renner as a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent who gets caught up in the search for a missing Native woman against the backdrop of a brutal Wyoming winter. But like for many auteurs before him, the siren song of TV proved too compelling to resist. The blockbuster success of Yellowstone would then form the foundation of a TV empire in the making—not at the same scale as, and radically different in content from, the Shonda Rhimeses and Ryan Murphys of the world, but certainly on the same spectrum...Across both film and TV, the typical Sheridan property has a remarkably consistent outline: firm genre roots, operatic violence, and a pointed focus on America’s interior. (There are also consistent players: Renner, Jon Bernthal, and Aiden Gillen have all appeared in multiple Sheridan projects.) The latter also forms the basis of Sheridan’s own persona as advanced in profiles and interviews."
MOVIES
Collider

Sam Elliott on ‘1883,’ What Taylor Sheridan Told Him Before Filming Began, and Why It’s Been Such a Challenging Shoot

With 1883 now streaming on Paramount+, I recently got to speak with Sam Elliott about making the Yellowstone prequel series. During the interview, Elliott talked about why making the series has been so challenging for both the cast and crew, how creator Taylor Sheridan told him that Elliott would hate him by the end of filming, what it’s been like filming on location in Texas and Montana, his first job as an extra in The Way West in 1967, and more.
TV SERIES
Wide Open Country

'1883': How to Watch the 'Yellowstone' Prequel Starring Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

The Yellowstone universe just keeps expanding and we couldn't be happier about it. Thanks to the success of the Paramount show, which follows the saga of the Dutton family and their attempt to retain control of a sprawing Montana ranch, series creator Taylor Sheridan is taking us deeper into the Dutton family history with the prequel series 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, Eric Nelsen, Lamonica Garrett and more.
TV SERIES

