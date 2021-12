Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. First, I'd like to start things off here by congratulating anyone who stayed up to watch the entire Monday night game. Anyone who watched all four quarters definitely deserves some sort of prize, and that's mostly because it was arguably the worst primetime game in the history of football. However, if you did stay up, you got to witness NFL HISTORY BEING MADE, which I guess was the prize.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO