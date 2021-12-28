ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Former Texas quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy reunite in Arizona

By Kevin Borba
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Former Texas quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy posed for a photo together after their teams squared off on Christmas.

Ehlinger posted the photo of the two Texas greats on Twitter after his Colts beat McCoys Cardinals 22-16, with the caption “Two Texans spending Christmas in Arizona.”

The two were both at one point one of the best quarterbacks in college football, with McCoy following in the footsteps of Vince Young and leading the Longhorns to a championship appearance along with being a Heisman finalist.

He finished his college career as the all-time winningest quarterback, threw for 13,253 passing yards, and 112 career passing touchdowns. McCoy was Texas’ last great quarterback for about a decade before Ehlinger brought some life back into the program.

Ehlinger finished up his career second in program history with 11,436 career passing yards and 94 passing touchdowns while leading Texas to a Sugar Bowl victory. Thus making him the closest thing the program has had to a good quarterback since McCoy went down with a shoulder injury in the 2009 championship game, that still leaves Longhorns fans asking “what if?”

Ehlinger and McCoy have always seemed to have a good rapport, as Ehlinger grew up watching McCoy during his time as a Longhorn, and McCoy served as a mentor for Ehlinger throughout his career. They have now come full circle as they are both NFL quarterbacks with Ehlinger serving as a backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, and McCoy a backup for the Arizona Cardinals.

