Draya Michele Begs For Her Savage X Fenty Brand Deal Reinstated, Says She’s Grown Since Tory & Megan Comments

By David Meikle
hypelifemagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDraya Michele appears to believe in second chances, and the model seems to be hoping that Rihanna does as well. Back in 2020, Draya...

