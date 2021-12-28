Draya Michele Begs For Her Savage X Fenty Brand Deal Reinstated, Says She’s Grown Since Tory & Megan Comments

Madonna has left a comment on Tory Lanez’s Instagram post accusing him of the “illegal” use of one of her songs, it has emerged. The pop artist wrote beneath one of Lanez’s recent posts suggesting that she’d attempted to contact the rapper privately about the matter, but had been reduced to posting about it in public. “Read your messages for illegal usage of my song ‘Get into the Groove’!” she wrote from her verified Instagram account. She appeared to be referring to Lanez’s song “Pluto’s Last Comment”, which seems to interpolate Madonna’s 1985 hit that originally featured in the...

