More places added back to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory; only 1 state and 1 territory now off warning list

By Tatyana Turner, Chicago Tribune
 23 hours ago
Air passengers navigate busy holiday travel crowds in Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport on Monday. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

Every state and U.S. territory except two are now covered by Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Public Health added Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands back onto its advisory, leaving just Montana and Guam as the only places not currently listed.

The additions come after the U.S. daily average for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents rose to 62.2, nearly double the average from three weeks ago, according to CDPH. In Chicago, the daily case rate is 140.3, which is more than a 500% increase from three weeks ago.

The advisory asks that unvaccinated people traveling to Chicago from listed states or territories get tested for COVID-19 before and after the trip and quarantine upon arrival. The quarantine and testing recommendations do not apply to fully vaccinated domestic travelers.

The CDC now requires all international travelers to have a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than one day before travel to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status or citizenship.

CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady again encouraged travelers to be fully vaccinated and boosted.

“You don’t know the vaccination status of your fellow travelers, so take the extra precaution of wearing your mask wherever you are in enclosed spaces with other people,” Arwady said in a news release. “If you’re not vaccinated you shouldn’t be traveling.”

The CDC recommends that people should refrain from traveling if they are not fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, and have not yet ended isolation, or are awaiting results of COVID-19 tests. People who have been fully vaccinated and have made a full, 90-day recovery from COVID-19 are allowed to travel.

Those who do travel are required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation into, within or out of the U.S., according to the CDC.

In Chicago, masks are required in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC is discouraging large gatherings and recommends washing your hands often with hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue and new loss of taste or smell are some of the more common signs reported, according to the CDC. It may take between two days and two weeks for symptoms to appear.

CDPH has regular vaccination events across the city through pharmacies and health care providers. Through Protect Chicago At Home, a CDPH initiative, in-home vaccinations are available to all Chicago residents ages 5 and older, free of charge. Up to 10 people in the household can receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People who are vaccinated through the At Home initiative or a CDPH mobile event will be given $100 in Visa gift cards. The incentive does not apply to those getting a booster shot.

The travel advisory is updated every Tuesday. CDPH said it will continue to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in other regions around the country. For updates, visit chicago.gov/coronavirus .

tatturner@chicagotribune.com

