ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Laws Coming To Illinois In 2022: Minimum Wage Hike; Streamlined FOID Cards And Concealed Carry Licenses

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BG36v_0dXgENPO00

CHICAGO (CBS) — From a boost in the minimum wage to making Juneteenth a state holiday to requiring larger law enforcement agencies to equip officers with body cameras, scores of new laws will go into effect in Illinois in 2022.

Below are just a handful of the new laws that take effect on Jan. 1:

Minimum Wage Increase

The minimum wage in Illinois will rise to $12 an hour on Jan. 1, as part of a state law passed in 2019 that gradually increases the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

The state’s minimum wage law includes provisions allowing employers to pay a lower minimum wage to tipped workers and to minors who work less than 650 hours a year. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $7.20 an hour in 2022, and the minimum wage for anyone under age 18 who works less than 650 hours a year will rise to $9.25 an hour.

The city of Chicago already increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour earlier this year. Cook County’s minimum wage is set at $13 an hour, although many suburbs have opted out and instead have their own lower minimum wage, or abide by the state’s minimum wage.

Police Body Cameras

As part of a sweeping criminal justice reform bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this year, larger law enforcement agencies in Illinois will be required to equip all of their officers with body cameras in 2022.

Municipalities and counties with a population of 500,000 or more (the city of Chicago, as well as Cook, DuPage, Lake, Kane, and Will counties) will be required to provide officers with body cameras by Jan. 1.

The same law requires smaller municipalities and counties to equip officers with body cameras in later years, as part of a phased-in approach to police officers in Illinois wearing body cameras by 2025.

The Chicago Police Department first began equipping officers with body cameras in 2015, and all patrol officers were equipped with them by the end of 2017. All officers in other specialized units were equipped with body cameras by 2021.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office first began equipping officers with body cameras in 2015, and has since expanded the program to every officer.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office has provided cameras for all its officers since 2017.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Will County Sheriff’s Office began deploying body cameras last year. The DuPage County Board this year approved a $2.5 million contract to equip all sheriff’s officers with body cameras by the end of the year.

Hairstyle Discrimination

Public and private schools will no longer be allowed to ban specific hairstyles as part of their dress codes, “including hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture.”

Dreadlocks, cornrows and braids are traditionally Black hairstyles that have often been restricted in schools and workplaces.

The Jett Hawkins Act is named after a 4-year-old from Chicago who was told his braids violated his school’s dress code.

The law was sponsored by Illinois State Sen. Mike Simmons, who wears his hair in freeform dreadlocks, and has said he faced hair discrimination when he was in school, and would face inappropriate comments from teachers about his hair.

FOID Card/Concealed Carry License Changes

The state will streamline the process for renewing Firearm Owners Identification cards and concealed carry licenses in the new year.

As Firearm Owners Identification cards are replaced in 2022, new cards will be printed without expiration dates. When a new FOID card is issued, if the cardholder has a concealed carry license, they will be issued a combined FOID card and CCL.

State police hope this new process will help with the months-long backlog of FOID card applications.

In addition, when FOID cards are suspended, if the cardholder has a concealed carry license, the CCL will be suspended until the FOID card is reinstated. When the FOID card is reinstated, the CCL also will be reinstated.

When a CCL is suspended or revoked, but a person is still eligible to keep their FOID card, they will be able to retain their combined FOID/CCL, but the state’s Law Enforcement Automated Data System will show the CCL has been suspended or revoked.

When a FOID card expires while a CCL is still valid, the FOID card will be automatically renewed without having to pay a renewal fee, and the license holder will be sent a new combined FOID card and CCL without an expiration date printed on the card.

Police Interrogations Of Children

A new law signed by Gov. Pritzker in July makes Illinois the first state to bar police from using deceptive tactics when questioning young people .

Supporters of the law say such practices often lead to false confessions and wrongful convictions.

The law prohibits police from knowingly providing false information about evidence, or making unauthorized promises of leniency when questioning anyone under age 18 about a crime.

Any confessions obtained from minors through the use of such deceptive tactics would be deemed inadmissible in court, unless prosecutors can show “by a preponderance of the evidence that the confession was voluntarily given, based on the totality of the circumstances.”

Optional Standardized Testing For College Admissions

The Higher Education Fair Admissions Act will prohibit all public universities, colleges, and community colleges in Illinois from requiring students to submit SAT, ACT, or other standardized test scores as part of the admissions process.

Students applying for college would still have the option of submitting those test scores if they want, but will not be required to do so for public colleges or universities. The ban will not apply to private colleges or universities.

No Permits Required For Lemonade Stands

Children under the age of 16 will be able to operate lemonade stands without having to get a permit, or face the prospect of public health inspections .

Inspired by a story you saw first on CBS 2, the legislation known as Hayli’s Law was named after 13-year-old Hayli Martenez, who was forced to stop running her lemonade stand in Kankakee.

We first told you about Hayli Martenez in July 2019.

Her dream was shattered when her lemonade stand outside her Kankakee home was shut down by county health officials – who called it unsanitary.

“I said: ‘Are you serious? Are you really serious that we have to stop making lemonade?’” mom Iva Martenez said at the time.

Our story sparked outrage around the world. Government overreach, many said. They asked, isn’t the sidewalk lemonade stand a rite of passage for children everywhere?

“We never thought that a lemonade for 50 cents can go big,” Iva Martenez said after Gov. JB Pritzker signed the legislation in July, “and then the support that came from people of all different nationalities – all over the world.”

State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Park Forest) sponsored the law.

“If she’s got the initiative to run a lemonade stand, she should be able to make a little money running a lemonade stand,” Joyce said in July.

Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the day celebrating the end of slavery in the United States., becomes an official state holiday in 2022 .

The law will make June 19 a paid holiday for state workers and public school employees when the date falls on a weekday. Because June 19 is on a Sunday next year, the first paid state holiday for Juneteenth will be in 2023.

In addition, flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff, and the state will raise the Juneteenth flag over the Illinois State Capitol building every June 19 th .

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished, freeing the last of the slaves still being held in the Confederacy, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

While many states commemorate the ending of slavery, only some observe Juneteenth as an official holiday. The number has grown following last summer’s reckoning over racial injustice, most recently including Maine and Washington.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago City Council also have approved an ordinance making Juneteenth an official city holiday in Chicago starting in 2022.

Juneteenth became an official federal holiday this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois’ Top Doctor Urge Caution For New Year’s Eve Gatherings As COVID Cases Surge; ‘Omicron And Delta Are Coming To Your Party’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are urging people to take extra precautions against COVID-19 if they are planning to attend New Year’s Eve parties, to avoid further spread of the virus amid the latest surge of the pandemic. “Let’s be clear, every single event being held during this holiday season will have one or two uninvited unwanted guests: Delta and/or Omicron,” Dr. Ezike said Monday afternoon during a COVID-19 briefing at the Thompson Center. Ezike and Pritzker said anyone planning to attend any New Year’s Eve gatherings should get a COVID-19 vaccine or...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

How Will Chicago’s COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Public Places Be Enforced?

CHICAGO (CBS) — We got a curious email from the Mayor’s office on Tuesday, which proudly touted in bold type that there had been no mask violations in Chicago businesses from Dec. 23 until Dec. 26. Really? In the whole city – everyone wore their mask all the time? We hope to find out more about what’s going on there. But that development also came as the city is about to crack down on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations in public places. We wanted to know how that will be enforced. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked the city for answers Tuesday. We have learned some...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Orland Park Trustees Pass Resolution Vowing Not To Enforce Cook County COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate For Restuarants, Gyms

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — You can put your COVID-19 vaccine cards away if you’re dining or working out in suburban Orland Park. The village on Tuesday night passed a resolution saying they will not enforce Cook County’s new vaccine mandate. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, the Orland Park Village Board of Trustees voted 6-0 Tuesday night in favor of that resolution. Leaders in the southwest suburb said there are not data to support such a mandate, and called it a political move by Cook County. “If a mandate is going to be passed, it should be passed by law. it should...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Saw A Population Decrease Of 122,000

CHICAGO (CBS) — The newest population data is out and it seems people are leaving Illinois. That’s according to census predictions which said 2021 was the worst year for population growth in the United States. This as people moved around the country as places like New York, California and Illinois saw the biggest drops. Illinois had a net loss of more than 122,000 people in 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurateurs Say They Won’t Have Time, Staff To Implement COVID-19 Vaccination Proof Requirement

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants banded together Monday to fight Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for customers. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, restaurateurs said they don’t have enough time, or staff, to implement the policy in a few days’ time. The fight also comes as other big cities are allowing for mid-month deadlines. The Chicago Restaurant Coalition hand-delivered a formal request to Mayor Lightfoot’s office Monday, asking for a little more time to change their operations so they can afford to check people’s COVID-19 vaccination cards. The reason, they say, is that this is all going to make a real impact...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

With COVID-19 Cases At Worst Levels Yet, Some Hospitals Ban Visitors Altogether

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in the middle of the worst COVID-19 surge of the entire pandemic, and it comes as hospitals across the area are seeing staffing shortages and clamping down on visitors. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, some hospitals have stopped allowing any visitors at all. NorthShore University Health System announced Monday that there will eb no visitors at its hospitals, with exceptions being considered on a case-by-case basis. We are also hearing from several hospitals across our area about the massive surge in cases and demand on resources. “More than 70 percent of our critical care patients...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 Cases Spike In Chicago And Beyond As CDC Changes Quarantine Guidelines; CPS Wants Students To Take COVID Tests Before Returning

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are surging across Illinois and the nation, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new rules for quarantine. The CDC announced Monday that it is shortening the recommended times people should isolate when they have tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms. Vaccinated people exposed to the virus are also told to quarantine just five days, and the CDC People who are fully vaccinated and boosted may not need to quarantine at all, the CDC said. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, despite the changes from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Clerk Draws License For First Marriage In 2022

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some lucky lovebirds get a jump on 2022. Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough conducted a live drawing for the first county marriage license of the new year. Included with the license, a variety of gifts ranging from gourmet meals to dancing and cooking lessons, courtesy of top Chicago restaurants and businesses. The clerk’s office invited couples tying the knot to enter the drawing. More than 80 couple were in the drawing. The happy couple will exchange vows on January 3rd in the clerk’s annual first wedding ceremony of the year.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Citing COVID-19 Case Spikes, New Vaccine Policy, Tacotlan In Hermosa Goes Carry-Out Only

CHICAGO (CBS) — As COVID-19 cases surge and facing a city requirement to ask customers for vaccination status, the owner of Tacotlan in the Hermosa neighborhood, is now only offering carryout service. “We don’t honestly have the time or the bandwith to be asking you for these cards,” co-owner Jessica Perjes said in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) The restaurant, 4312 W Fullerton, eliminated in-dining service at the beginning of the pandemic as well, Perjes said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacotlán (@tacotlantacos) “I know we will get through it,” she said. Chicago restaurants, bars, gyms, entertainment venues that serve food or drinks will have to begin checking customers’ vaccination status, starting Jan. 3.  Restaurants in Cook County will have to do the same.  Aside from the vaccination policy, some restaurants have been temporarily closing due to the spike on COVID infections. One suburb, Orland Park, is vowing to not enforce the vaccination proof policy. Other restaurants are asking for more time to enforce the requirement and there are growing questions about how the new policy will be enforced. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush Tests Positive For COVID

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush reveals he’s tested positive for COVID. The Illinois Representative said he is fully-vaccinated and boosted, but still contracted a breakthrough case. Rush said he’s symptom-free and feeling fine while quarantining. I will be quarantining and following the latest guidance from the @CDCgov and @ChiPublicHealth. As cases rise and the Omicron variant spreads throughout the nation, I encourage everyone who has not yet done so to get vaccinated and get boosted as soon as possible. — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) December 28, 2021
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

Orland Park Board Of Trustees Holding Meeting To Address New COVID Safety Requirements

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Orland Park Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting to address Cook County COVID safety requirements. Beginning January 3, Cook County will require proof of vaccination for anyone five and older, where food and drinks are served indoors. The county also will require people 16 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter entertainment venues and fitness centers.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Tuesday Is Deadline To Win First Cook County Marriage License In 2022

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is your last chance to receive the first marriage license of the new year in Cook County. The wedding ceremony will take place on January 3, officiated by Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who was a part of the ceremony virtually last year. The clerk’s office will pick a winner Wednesday. Several Chicago-area businesses will shower the new couple with gift cards for steak, wine, dancing and cooking lessons. You can apply at cookcountyclerk.com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealed Carry#Minimum Wage Law#Foid
CBS Chicago

With Holiday Festivities, Many Flock To Get COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs. Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results. “We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain. “All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘Omicron And Delta Are Coming To Your Party’: Making New Year’s Eve Plans While Dealing With COVID

CHICAGO (CBS) — New Year’s Eve is four days away. With COVID surging, lots of would-be partiers are worried that Omicron could be the ultimate party pooper. So what’s the right thing to do come the 31st? CBS 2’S Shardaa Gray reports from Navy Pier where fireworks will ring in the new year. Cook County Health said the timing is really rough right now. Some were looking forward to celebrating the new year, but Omicron is surging during the holidays. Cook County Health said indoor New Year’s Eve parties is Omicron’s dream. It is spreading lightning fast. “We’re not ready quite ready to let...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Surge In COVID Cases, Omicron Variant Does Not Stop Chicago Charities On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — The surge of the Omicron variant and rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois have interrupted holiday plans for so many people, but it did not stop charities and churches from giving back to those less fortunate. Another spike in COVID cases has changed the ways charities would give back to the homeless. Sixty volunteers and church members, masked and gloved up, loaded up meals and toys Christmas morning in the basement of St. Sabina Church. One of those volunteers was Natasha McClenden, who lost her brother and father to COVID-19 and tested positive for COVID herself. “I just want people to know...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy