The NHL is updating its isolation requirements for those who test positive for COVID-19 based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the new protocol, which went into effect Wednesday, players, coaches and staff who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work after five days if their symptoms are gone or if they have a negative PCR test or two negative rapid test results more than two hours apart, The Associated Press reported.

NHL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO