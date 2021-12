Rising house artist Luke Andy is warming everyone up for the cold winter months with a mix that’s brimming with groovy tunes. There’s nothing better than a dose of good house music to help beat the winter blues and the sounds from Luke Andy are sure to warm you right up. This rising artist in the scene has already caused quite a stir over the past few years with his releases that have graced labels including Dirtybird, House Of Bangerz, Country Club Disco, and IN / ROTATION. But studio work isn’t the only talent that Luke Andy has either, as he’s impressed during his performances at festivals such as EDC Las Vegas and Dirtybird Campout, along with a plethora of club shows as well.

