If you’re waiting for online casinos to arrive in your state … keep waiting

We are witnessing some pretty serious changes in our life, and no, we are not talking about the pandemic. Namely, things are changing so much and so fast in the tech field that we sometimes don’t even have the chance to take a moment and realize how much we are becoming dependent on technology. Think we are exaggerating? Well, just imagine that there is no Internet for a week or even a day. Yes, it’s just one thing, but it can have a devastating effect on the entire society, regardless of where you live. But let’s set aside all that for a second and focus solely on the benefits, or to be more precise, all the gambling-related changes we are seeing.

GAMBLING ・ 14 DAYS AGO