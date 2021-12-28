ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

If you’re waiting for online casinos to arrive in your state … keep waiting

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Jan. 22 of this year, Michigan launched both online sports betting and online casinos. It was, as these things go, one of the more orderly launches in American gaming history. There was plenty of lead-up to...

State
Michigan State
KOMO News

What to do if your online purchase never arrives

With so much online holiday shopping this year, you can bet some last-minute purchases won’t arrive on time. But some packages will never show up, for one reason or another. Contact the seller as soon as possible, and find out what went wrong. According to the Federal Trade Commission, if the seller hasn’t shipped the merchandise within the timeframe promised at the time of purchase, you can cancel the order – and expect a full refund.
SHOPPING
cdcgamingreports.com

Playtech grows U.S. footprint with Michigan, New Jersey casino studios

Playtech, the London-listed gambling software developer, has announced new deals that would see the brand expand its US presence to include live casino studios in New Jersey and Michigan. The new agreements see the tech company launch its Michigan studio in collaboration with Parx Interactive through its Play Gun Lake...
MICHIGAN STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

2021 look back: States that legalized and/or launched sports betting

If it seemed like a new state was legalizing or launching sports betting every time you turned around in 2021 that’s because … well, somewhere, one was. Eleven states went live with some new form of wagering over the last 12 months, and six U.S. states or territories legalized. And those numbers don’t include Florida, where the Seminoles negotiated a compact with the state and the U.S. Department of Interior approved it, but a federal judge threw it out.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Wyoming: County commissioners OK new parimutuel betting site in north Casper

Parimutuel betting is one step closer to being available at Casper’s C85 Pump Room, after a decision from the Natrona County commissioners last week. The facility is set to retain its existing staff and keep its bar, turning the liquor store portion of its north Casper building into a site for parimutuel off-track betting. The proposed location would offer betting for live racing, historic and simulcast horse racing.
WYOMING STATE
jack1065.com

SOS Benson – Wait times at offices reduced due to online advancements

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tuesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said a dramatic expansion of online services, coupled with an improved system for office visits, has made for vastly better service at the Department of State this year. “Now, Michiganders can access our services more efficiently and conveniently...
TECHNOLOGY
cdcgamingreports.com

Louisiana casino revenue rises to $186 million in November

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge saw their winnings rise by 48.8% in November, topping the year-to-year revenue gains posted statewide. The gambling halls brought in $23.5 million in November, according to figures released by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That compares to $15.8 million in November 2020. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Macau public favors status quo for casinos

In a public announcement Thursday morning, the leadership of Macau released the results of a Macanese poll, surveying opinions on the future of casinos in the enclave. No question drew more than 217 responses, but the general trend was largely in keeping with the government’s own posture. Asked about...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Ohio economists mixed on the benefits of legalized sports betting

The economic benefits of sports-related activity continue to get mixed reviews from Ohio economists. In a survey released this week, 10 of 23 academic economists said they believed the economic benefits of legalized gambling on sports would outweigh the costs. Four said they expected costs to outweigh the benefits and the other nine were uncertain.
OHIO STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Dutch regulator warns Holland Casino over in-play betting ads

The Dutch Gaming Authority (KSA) has issued a caution to Holland Casino for offering odds on matches in progress via Eredivisie.nl. Ads featured on the betting site displayed odds on football games while they were being played. When clicked, these ads took people to Holland Casino’s website where they could place bets.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

OPINION: It’s hard to fancy Flutter as the UK national lottery operator

An absence of deal-making is one reason why Flutter Entertainment, the £20bn gambling conglomerate that encompasses Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet, PokerStars and more, has been one of the worst share price performers in the FTSE 100 index this year. The stock is down by a quarter. Investors had...
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Wind Creek Hospitality acquires Seattle-based game developer FlowPlay

Wind Creek Hospitality of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in Alabama Wednesday announced the acquisition of FlowPlay. Headquartered in Seattle, FlowPlay is a developer, operator and publisher of online and mobile free-to-play experiences, including Vegas World, Casino World, 7 Seas Casino and Live Game Night Poker. “The acquisition of...
GAMBLING

